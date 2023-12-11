Eastern border | Purra and Meri are worried about the increase in the number of asylum seekers if Finland opens the eastern border

The Border Guard says that no asylum seekers have arrived at the eastern border since the full closure began.

Basic Finnish ministers Riikka Purra and Leena Meri are worried about whether the number of asylum seekers at the eastern border will start to increase again if the closure of the eastern border is not extended.

All border crossings on the eastern border have been closed for two weeks soon in response to Russia directing asylum seekers to the Finnish border. During the fall, about a thousand asylum seekers crossed the eastern border.

According to the original schedule, the closure will end on Wednesday, December 13. Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps), the government decides before that whether it will continue the shutdown or not.

“It is excellent that this legislation has bitten exactly what it was intended for. Now let's make an assessment of what the situation is. The authorities produce that estimate for us,” Rantanen described the situation on Monday.

Rantanen did not answer the question about his own opinion on the continuation of the lockout.

“Unfortunately, this does not seem to be a question of one's own positions,” Rantanen said.

According to the law, the closing of border crossings must be “necessary to combat a serious threat to public order, national security or public health”. According to Friday's HS data before making a decision, the government hears the opinion of the chancellor of justice on whether the draft decision prepared in the Ministry of the Interior and its justifications are in accordance with the law.

Also Finance Minister Purra is satisfied with the operation of the lock, but fears that the situation will worsen if the border is opened.

“Of course, now the numbers have been exactly what was aimed for, i.e. a full zero line. But at least I personally don't think that this situation will go away. But it's very likely that when the border stations are opened, then people will be sent again or will start moving,” Purra told reporters in the parliament on Monday.

“We know that in Murmansk, for example, there are third-country nationals waiting for the Finnish border to open. It is very likely that we will have to row and feel with these decisions.”

A taxi driver on duty at Murmansk railway station last week told HS, that there were migrants waiting for the border to open. According to him, there were Somalis, Arabs and Afghans at the station who are “waiting for the magical day of December 13”.

Justice Minister Meri shares Purra's concern. For him, it's about what kind of pressure there is towards Finland across the border. If the phenomenon threatened to repeat itself, Meri would close the border crossing points.

“My concern is actually whether Russia is just waiting for the fact that they have kept the situation calm like this, and if we open the border, one or two or more, that avalanche will start again,” Meri said on Monday.

From the Border Guard it is reported that no asylum seekers have come to the eastern border since the complete closure.

“It has been calm on the border since the border crossings were closed. During that time, not a single asylum seeker has arrived at the eastern border,” says the commander Kimmo Ahvonen From the Border Guard by e-mail.

Ahvonen states that the Border Guard operates in accordance with the government's decisions. If nothing new is decided, all closed border crossings on the eastern border will be prepared to open. Similarly, if the government decides something new, the Border Guard will act accordingly.

“We are not going to speculate about future events or reveal confidential information,” Ahvonen writes.

Ahvonen does not answer the question about whether there are people in Russia who intend to apply for asylum in Finland when the border opens. He says that the matter is secret and appeals to the fact that different actors could take advantage of what the Border Guard knows and what it doesn't.

HS reported earlier on Monday that the Russian bus company Sovavto already sells bus trips To Finland on Thursday in case the border opens again.