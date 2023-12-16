Eastern border | Prime Minister Orpo Yelella: There is a hybrid attack on Finland at the border

According to Orpo, Finland is preparing more permanent solutions to stabilize the situation on the eastern border.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) calls the situation on the eastern border a hybrid attack Ylen First morning in the interview. According to Orpo, it is an attack against the sovereignty and borders of Finland and the EU, and the authorities of another country are involved in it.

According to Orpo, Russia is responsible for the attack, and according to him, Russia is also responsible for the people who are organized on the Finnish border.

According to Orpo, Finland is preparing more permanent solutions to stabilize the situation on the eastern border, and according to him, changes to legislation may be possible.

However, in Ykkösaamu, Orpo did not specify in more detail what or what kind of changes it would be possible to make to the law. He said that he had discussed the matter with the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) with.

Orpo also emphasized that Finland respects international human rights agreements when seeking asylum. At the same time, he still appealed to the importance of border security. According to him, if necessary, Finland must be able to stop the asylum search at the eastern border and concentrate it elsewhere in Finland.