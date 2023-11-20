Eastern border | Orpo holds a press conference at the Vartius border station – live broadcast around 5 p.m

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) visits the Vartius border station. HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the visit at around 16:30 in this article.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) meets the media at the Vartius border station in Kuhmo.

On Monday in the afternoon, almost a dozen migrants had arrived at the Vartius border station. 35 migrants had crossed the border in Salla.

The Vartius border crossing has been closed a couple of times on Monday to calm the situation.

Finland The government closed the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border crossings the night before Saturday, because more asylum seekers than usual have arrived at the eastern border recently.

The border crossing points in Southeastern Finland are closed to all traffic until February.

Correction on Monday at 3:45 p.m.: Vartius is located in Kuhmo. The article previously incorrectly stated that it is located in Kajaani.