Eastern border | On Saturday, two foreigners crossed the eastern border without permission in Parikkala

Southeast Finland the border guard has caught two foreigners who crossed the border illegally in Parikkala in the Möttavaara region. According to the release, the border guard detected an unauthorized border crossing on Saturday evening.

The incident has been investigated as a suspected cross-border crime. Those who crossed the border have applied for asylum in Finland.

Director of investigations Matti Kettunen did not comment on the nationality of the suspects to STT on Sunday evening. According to him, the people who came to Finland did not object to the arrest, but their goal was to be caught by the authorities soon after arriving in Finland.