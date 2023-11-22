Eastern border | Nuclear fuel is still imported from Russia – This is how the closure of crossings affects the Finnish economy

Finland has closed several border crossing points, but goods are still crossing the border. Among other things, nuclear fuel is imported from Russia to Finland.

Borders the closure will have almost no economic impact on Finland, says the chief economist of the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry (EK). Penna Urrila.

“Many companies have already made the decision to withdraw from Russia completely, and trade in goods has been really small since last year.”

For the same reason, closing the borders has little effect on Finland’s security of supply.

“The biggest change happened when Russia attacked Ukraine and Finland did an ‘one night miracle’ in that context. The companies very quickly found alternative delivery channels and transferred imports to other import sources,” says the director of the operational department of the Security Service Center Jaakko Pekki.

Government decided last week to close four border crossing points in south-eastern Finland, when asylum seekers started coming to Finland from the Russian side. At the same time, train traffic across the border was cut off.

Over news on Monday, from the fertilizer manufacturer Cemagro, which is not getting the raw material it needs because the train traffic at the Niirala border crossing stopped. However, goods traffic is not at a standstill, as goods still come through the Vainikkala border station. Fertilizers and nuclear fuel, among other things, come to Finland from Russia.

Pekki says that the National Security Agency is closely monitoring the situation, especially related to fertilizers, even though there is no major emergency right now.

“Finland’s preparedness is good as a whole, and according to the current estimate, there will be enough fertilizers for the next growing season as well.”

According to Peki, contingency arrangements have been built for a couple of years, and the companies have already taken a lot of measures. They have looked for alternative delivery channels and built new internal logistics in Finland from a new direction.

Apart from the fertilizer company, Penna Urrila is not aware of any other companies whose operations would be directly affected by the cessation of train traffic.

“There may be individual companies, but from a macroeconomic point of view, closing the borders has no effect.”

Although the situation is not of great importance for the Finnish economy in the short term, there may be challenges if the situation continues for a long time. Pekki says that, for example, the logistics industry can suffer.

“The logistics industry is already in trouble, because the high costs affect all forms of transport. If the situation continues, a replacement business would also have to be found for Russian traffic.”

The amount of heavy traffic coming from Russia has dropped so much in recent years that closing the border will not change the situation much.

Although goods move to Finland through other routes, people do not. According to Urrila, people living near the eastern border will suffer from the closing of the borders, because now even the last tourists will be taken away from it.

“After the corona, there was hope for a return to normal in Eastern Finland, but that didn’t happen. It is clear that if the border stations are closed, there will be no tourists.”

Urrila says that although the direct economic effects may remain minor, closing the borders may have other, more indirect effects.

“Uncertainty and uncertainty about what the eastern neighbor is doing is not good for the economy or businesses.”