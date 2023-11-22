Eastern border | Note: Russia helps border crossers to the Finnish border – this is how the government justifies the closing of border crossings

The background of the phenomenon is organized crime and marketing on social media, the government memo states.

State Council has published a memorandum that supports the decision to temporarily close the border crossing points on the eastern border of Finland. The government announced on Wednesday eveningthat only the Raja-Joosep border crossing will remain open.

The memo says that Finland is from July 31st to 22nd. 716 third-country nationals who arrived through the border crossing points on the eastern border between November The number of applicants for international protection has started to grow rapidly.

The number was 32 people in week 45. A week later there were 527 people.

In the current week 47, 101 people have arrived so far.

Although the memorandum talks about citizens of a third country, which also includes Russians, it can be interpreted from the memorandum that the term refers to citizens other than Russian or Finnish citizens.

At the border the people who arrived have applied for asylum in Finland. The number of arrivals has increased rapidly and according to the memo, the phenomenon has accelerated faster than estimated. The persons have arrived in Finland without a Schengen visa.

“The number of weekly arrivals at the current pace would mean approximately 15,000-20,000 annual asylum seekers arriving via the eastern border,” the memo states.

The memo highlights the fact that, according to estimates, the phenomenon is about “instrumentalization”. The background is not a “genuine, external factor” and the spontaneous mobility caused by it, but the influence of another government.

Eastern border the memo lists numerous background factors for the situation.

The phenomenon is said to be related to international crime and active marketing on social media. Advertising on social media has included luring emigrants staying in Belarus to the Finnish border.

The last thing mentioned is “permissive and active cooperation of the Russian authorities”.

According to the assessment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on the events on the eastern border, it seems obvious that the Russian authorities facilitate and organize the immigration of immigrants to the Finnish border. The phenomenon resembles the situation in 2015 and 2016.

The overall picture is formulated:

“The fact that the background of the phenomenon is also organized crime and the corruption of Russian authorities does not mean that the phenomenon has not been harnessed for Russia’s broader foreign policy goals.”

Russia purposely uses the people he directs to the border area for his own purposes, the memorandum records.

“The situation on the eastern border and the actions of the Russian authorities have changed in a short time from the point of view of Finland’s security situation to become very challenging,” the memo says.

It is also likely that the number of applicants for international protection arriving at the eastern border will continue to grow faster than the managed processing capacity allows. The memorandum states that the current situation already binds the Border Guard at the expense of other tasks.

Also the Immigration Office the sufficiency of resources is likely to be jeopardized if the phenomenon expands or becomes long-lasting, the development of the situation is written about.

“There is reason to suspect that the entry is due to the influence of a foreign state or other actor and it affects internal security and national security,” the memo states.

“Allowing illegal entry into the country and instrumentalizing it” is one of the ways to influence Finland’s and the EU’s border security, internal security and national security, the situation assessment ends.

In the preparation of the memorandum, numerous experts from, among others, the Border Guard, the National Police Board, the Central Criminal Police, the Protection Police and the Immigration Office have been involved.