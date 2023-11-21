Eastern border | Niinistö will discuss foreign and security policy with party leaders today

The Deputy Chancellor of Justice rejected the government’s planned border tightening. According to Prime Minister Orpo, there are other models and the work continues.

President Sauli Niinistö will meet the leaders of the parliamentary parties today. Niinistö has called the party leaders together to discuss foreign and security policy issues.

Niinistö already mentioned the meeting on Monday at a press conference held in Warsaw, Poland.

– My intention here is to meet with the presidents of the parties on Wednesday and have a very open discussion with them, but without aiming for anything more than that, and let’s see how that goes, Niinistö told reporters.

The government’s plans to tighten restrictions on the eastern border experienced a setback on Tuesday, when the deputy chancellor of justice stopped the government’s motion on border tightening. The reason was that the presentation would not have sufficiently secured the opportunities to apply for asylum.

According to the Deputy Chancellor of Justice, there are no legal prerequisites for the further preparation of the proposed substantive decision.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) commented yesterday in the parliament that there are other models and the work continues. According to him, the matter will cause a momentary delay.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen According to (ps), border tightening is now being prepared using another model.

Last week, the government decided to close four border crossing points on the eastern border to deal with the increased number of asylum seekers, which is suspected to be a hybrid influence of Russia. So far, applying for international protection has been concentrated at the Vartius and Salla border crossings.