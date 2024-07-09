Eastern border | Legal experts: The administrative committee’s report on the “conversion law” is unsustainable from the point of view of EU law

Eastern border|According to jurists, border guards cannot practically apply the exception law without violating EU law and Finland’s international commitments.

Parliamentary the administrative committee was not able to resolve the so-called “conversion law”‘s violation of EU law, according to the professor of transnational European law at the University of Helsinki Päivi Leino-Sandbergprofessor of European law Juha Raitio and PhD candidate at the Faculty of Law Milka Sormunen.

“The committee has clearly not understood what the priority principle of EU law means. If Finnish legislation is in conflict with EU law, then the national legislation will be disregarded and this law should also be dealt with,” says Raitio, based on the committee’s report completed on Monday.

“From the point of view of EU law, it is completely incomprehensible to think that in Finland even a five-sixth majority could decide that EU law suddenly does not apply in some situation. What if all member states did the same?”

The chairman of the committee Mauri Peltokankaan (ps) by the report is in accordance with EU law “to the extent that the committee considered it so”.

Also According to Leino-Sandberg and Sormusen, the changes made by the committee are quite minor.

“From an EU legal point of view, the entire report is completely unsustainable and obviously incorrect in terms of interpretation. In practice, this leads to the fact that the law cannot be effectively applied,” states Leino-Sandberg.

“The general impression is that problems related to EU law have not really been resolved, but rather the focus is on justifying why the law can be enacted despite EU law,” says Sormunen.

Translation law from the point of view of EU law, the problems boil down to the right to seek asylum guaranteed by Union legislation. to the so-called absolute prohibition of return and the right of immigrants to effective legal remedies. The legislation regarding these rights binds the member states of the Union, and Finland has also recorded them in its own national laws.

With the exception law, the Government and the President of the Republic could cooperate to prevent people from temporarily applying for international protection at the national border of Finland and in its immediate vicinity without the possibility of appeal. People could not only be prevented from coming to Finland, but also returned to the Russian side without examining their right to asylum.

During the administrative committee’s hearing, the option to request a re-evaluation of the removal from the country was added to the exception law from the Border Guard. However, this reassessment cannot be appealed and its final result cannot be expected in Finland.

“In practice, this does not change the matter in any way from the point of view of EU law”, Raitio evaluates the change made by the administrative committee.

EU law perspective, the exception law could cause problems for both border guards and Finnish administrative courts. According to the jurists interviewed by HS, the border guards cannot practically apply the exception law without violating EU law and Finland’s international commitments.

“And this decision should be made independently and during the very short interaction situation before the immigrant is returned to the other side of the eastern border. From the point of view of an individual border guard, the situation is really bad,” states Leino-Sandberg.

Like border guards, courts must also base their activities on the law.

“If this case were to go to the Finnish administrative court one way or another, I am convinced that the administrative court would comply with EU law in that situation and take the appeal regardless of the law,” Raitio estimates.

Sormunen is on the same line with him.

“The administrative process does not have any special format requirements for the appeal letter. Any informal message will do,” he reminds.

Administrative Committee according to the report, the decisions of the EU Court so far “have not directly concerned instrumentalized immigration, which is done as part of the hostile influence of a foreign state”. According to Leino-Sandberg, Sormusen and Raition, this is not the case.

“In the EU institutions and in the countries that have been the target of Belarus’ actions, the situation has been defined as hybrid influence and instrumentalized immigration. This has also been brought up by the chairman of the commission Ursula von der Leyen that the governments of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia,” says Leino-Sandberg, referring to the recent decision concerning Lithuania.

Leino-Sandberg also sees no reason why the court should talk separately about the hybrid operation in its decision text, when from the point of view of EU law, it is not relevant in terms of the rights of individual people.

“The claim that a similar situation would not have been dealt with is simply not true. Of course, each case is dealt with separately, but that still does not mean that the member states can enact whatever laws they want for their own situations.”

Leino-Sandberg reminds that in Finland it is a matter of very small numbers of people compared to, for example, the situations in Lithuania and Poland. In both countries, illegal border crossings that started in 2021 have been counted in the thousands and companies in the tens of thousands.

In Finland, thirty people crossed the land border in the winter after the border crossings on the eastern border were closed. Before the border was closed, more than 1,300 third-country nationals applied for asylum in Finland at the eastern border.

A ring points out that the exception law is in conflict not only with EU law, but also with the committee’s own arguments.

According to the exception law, an application for international protection can be accepted “if, according to the case-by-case assessment of a border guard trained and instructed for the task, it is necessary to protect the rights of a child, a disabled person or another person in a particularly vulnerable position”. The exception could also be applied to, for example, the parents of such a person.

The legal text itself defines that the exception applies to preventing entry and removal from the country. However, the committee’s report states that the exception applies in principle only to people who have arrived in the country and only in individual cases to those who aspire to the country.

“So even the law itself is not clear, although on the basis of it the authorities should know how to act at the border in very sudden situations,” says Sormunen.