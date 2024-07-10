Eastern border | Krista Kiuru says she will vote against the “conversion law”.

Eastern border|Sdp now has six members of parliament who have publicly announced their intention to vote against the exception law.

Sdp’s Congressman Krista Kiuru will not vote for the so-called “conversion law”. Lark tells in an update to his website.

“The rule of law cannot be compromised. It is the cornerstone of our Western democracy. If we ourselves start to erode the foundations of our democracy, that’s it [Venäjän presidentin Vladimir] Putin’s and the victory of other authoritarian government apparatuses”, Kiuru justifies his decision.

To HS, Kiuru clarifies that he specifically intends to vote against the exception law, and not, for example, a blank one.

This makes Kiurus the sixth Sdp MP who has publicly said that he will vote against the exception law.

With the help of the law, the Government and the President of the Republic could cooperate to temporarily prevent people from applying for international protection at the Finnish national border and in its immediate vicinity without the possibility of appeal.

In addition to Kiuru, from the Sdp MPs Matias Mäkynen, Nasima Razmyar, Elisa Gebhardt and Timo Magpie have told HS that they will vote against the law. In addition Johan Kvarnström signed up Ilta-Sanom as a one against voter.

If all MPs are present in the big hall, a maximum of 33 MPs can oppose the law in order for it to pass. When Sdp’s representatives include the parliamentary groups of the Greens and the Left Alliance and Rkp’s by Eva Biaudetthere are a total of 31 opponents.

In the Sdp, there have been nine members of parliament who have taken a critical view of the law, and one who is uncertain. At the end of last week at the Sdp group meeting According to HS data nine voted against the negotiation result of the administrative committee and one abstained.