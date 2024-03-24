Eastern border | International agreements are criticized as outdated – What happens if Finland breaks them?

As an independent country, Finland decides on its own legislation. However, breaking international law can have consequences.

Government messenger every Friday of the week for the statement round draft lawwhich would make it possible, for example, to prevent the entry of persons trying to cross the eastern border and return them back to the Russian side in an exceptional situation.

It is known to be the first draft law in history in which let's say straight that the regulation presented on several occasions is in conflict with the human rights obligations binding on Finland.

The part of the draft law that concerns the prohibition of returns is particularly troublesome.

Non-refoulement means that no one may be deported or prevented from entering the country if they are threatened with the death penalty, torture, persecution or other inhumane or degrading treatment.

What is the return ban based on?

Originally, the ban on return was based on the UN Convention on the Legal Status of Refugees signed in 1951 to the Geneva Convention. A state party to the treaty may not deport or return a refugee to the borders of areas where his life or freedom is threatened.

This principle is still confirmed in one way or another in numerous international and European agreements. The most important of them are the European ones human rights treatyof the European Union charter of fundamental rightscivil and political rights international convention and the UN against torture convention.

These agreements are general in nature, so they do not directly prohibit the enactment of a law such as a “conversion law”. But if the asylum seeker's application is not investigated properly or if the asylum seeker does not even get to submit the application, it is practically impossible for the authorities to find out whether the asylum seeker is at risk of being persecuted or tortured, for example.

The principles of the fundamental and human rights treaties have been confirmed as part of the Finnish constitution, which obliges foreigners to be offered protection, for example, during the examination of an asylum application.

“The non-refoulement is intended to cover all factual situations in which a foreigner is transferred to another country by the Finnish authorities. The provision must be considered as prohibiting the transfer of a person from Finland to a country where he or she could be extradited to a third country and as a result, for example, become a victim of the death penalty or torture,” reads, for example, the preliminaries of the 1995 fundamental rights reform.

The Border Guard supervises the Eastern border in North Karelia.

International agreements have been criticized as outdated. Can they be changed?

International agreements prohibiting refoulement are criticized for being written in a completely different world era.

When they were drawn up, only a short time had passed since the Second World War. At that time, hardly anyone could imagine that a state could deliberately direct masses of people to the border of another state. This is the issue of “instrumented” immigration, which Finland believes is practiced on Russia's eastern border.

“For the user of the tool, it is like the modern frame of a wooden Trojan horse, even if the purpose differs from the stock. That was not even imagined in the regulations made in Geneva in 1951 or after,” the previous president of the republic Sauli Niinistö for example stated in his February speech.

In particular, the Geneva Convention, on which many other international agreements are based, has been singled out. The problem is that there is an agreement in practice out change. It would require the approval and ratification of all states party to the agreement, which is politically very unrealistic, at least in the short term.

Even if the Geneva Convention were to be amended, it would still not be enough, because the ban on return is no longer based only on it. The change should permeate the entire treaty system of international law.

Although the Geneva Convention was signed in 1951, the non-refoulement ban is not interpreted today in the same way as it was then. The fundamental and human rights treaties that came after that have specified the principles recorded in the Geneva Convention. In addition, the practices of the courts have an effect. The courts always interpret each case at hand individually, in the light of the situation and the circumstances of the time.

What happens if Finland breaks the agreement?

Vienna of the UN, which regulates treaty law of the convention states cannot violate their international obligations, even if their national legislation is in conflict with the obligations.

If Finland were to apply the draft “conversion law” in such a way that it would be considered to have violated fundamental and human rights, Finland could be sued for it after national legal proceedings, for example, to the European Court of Human Rights, the EU Court of Justice or one of the UN treaty monitoring bodies.

“ Lithuania and Poland have received sentences.

Previous jurisprudence on the violation of the non-refoulement can be found especially in the European Court of Human Rights. According to it, returning those seeking to enter the country to the other side of the border without examining the asylum application is against the European Convention on Human Rights.

They have received judgments handed down at the European Court of Human Rights, among other things Lithuania and Polandwho have returned those who tried to cross the border back to Belarus without examining their asylum applications. The European Court of Human Rights has also ordered countries to pay compensation for these violations. Compensations have ranged from 10,000 euros to more than 34,000 euros per returned person.

The European Commission also has the option to initiate an infringement procedure against its member country, possibly leading to fines, if it considers its legislation to be in conflict with the Union's legislation. The Commission also uses political judgment here.

The European Court of Human Rights is located in Strasbourg, France.

Can someone forbid Finland from enacting a “conversion law”?

As an independent country, Finland decides on its own legislation. However, if the legislation violates Finland's international legal commitments, it may have sanctions.

In addition to possible legal sanctions, violating international agreements can have political consequences.

Russia and its president Vladimir Putin have on several occasions tried to undermine the international system built on agreements except by justifying its war of aggression in Ukraine as self-defense according to international law, also blaming western countries for violating international agreements. In this way, Russia has tried to blur the meaning of international agreements and weaken the image of Western countries as treaty-respecters.

Many countries in the Global South agree with Russia's claims. Many states are watched, that Western countries use human rights mainly to promote their own political goals when they themselves benefit from them. When the UN General Assembly last year voted to condemn Russia's war of aggression, China, India and 30 other countries abstained from voting completely.

Sanna Palo, Cabinet Advisor of the Ministry of the Interior, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps) talked about the "conversion law" at a press conference a week ago on Friday.

What happens next?

The government's bill is now in the opinion round, which ends on Monday. Until then, ministries, experts, authorities and non-governmental organizations that are central to the legal project can leave their views on the draft law and its justifications. Based on the opinion feedback, the government makes a political decision about the content of the actual government proposal.

If the bill proceeds to parliament as planned, it will be discussed before the law is approved in the administrative and constitutional law committees, which will give their opinion on it. Since it is an exceptional law, it requires a five-sixths majority to be passed as a matter of urgency. This means that also a large part opposition should be brought behind the law.

The Left Alliance has already announced that it does not support the bill in its current form. The other opposition parties have announced that they are waiting, for example, for the final bill to be discussed in the constitutional committee before formulating their position.

For example, the vice-chairman of Sdp Nasima Razmyar however, has already said that he would not vote for the government's bill in its current form.