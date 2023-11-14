Eastern border | Interior Minister Rantanen to Yle: Border traffic restrictions may come into effect as early as this week

The Ministry of the Interior is preparing to tighten border traffic due to the growing number of asylum seekers at the southeastern border. By 9pm on Tuesday, there were 50 applicants.

Border Guard Act the restrictions on cross-border traffic made possible may come into force this week, said the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) To Yle.

“The restrictions will come into effect as soon as possible, when the preparation has been completed,” Rantanen said on Tuesday evening in Yle’s A-Studio program.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rantanen told a press conference that the government parties have agreed that the Ministry of the Interior will start preparing restrictions on border traffic in accordance with Section 16 of the Border Guard Act.

The reason is the asylum seekers, whose number has increased at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland. Previously, the Russian border authorities did not allow people from third countries whose travel documents were not in order to pass through the Finnish border crossing.

The Border Guard of Southeastern Finland told message service X on Tuesday evening that 50 asylum seekers arrived at the border crossing points in Southeastern Finland by 9pm on Tuesday. Before Tuesday, a total of 200 asylum seekers had arrived at the southeastern border throughout the year.

in A-Studio Rantanen said that the government is ready to use all means to stop the flow of asylum seekers to Finland.

Directing asylum seekers to the Finnish border has been considered a possible means of hybrid influence, especially after the Russian authorities allowed people to cross the Salla and Raja-Joosepi border crossings in Lapland in a similar way in 2015–2016.

The amendment to the Border Guard Act that entered into force last year makes it possible, for example, to centralize the processing of asylum applications in Finland at one border crossing point, if it is necessary.

Tuesday night In his interview with Yle, Interior Minister Rantanen did not take a position on which measures of the Border Guard Act could come into question.

“We are now collecting information on whether we are in a situation where, for example, a foreign state or other entity is currently helping, bringing these people to the surface of the border. It actually becomes a security threat,” Rantanen said and continued:

“In general, these kinds of machinations, they aim to cause fear, confusion in society, chaos and then finally security threats through this.

According to Rantanen, the asylum applications of people who have already reached Finland are processed.