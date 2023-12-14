Eastern border | Information from HS: the eastern border is closed again – The government will hold a press conference at 6:15 p.m

The preparation of the new closure decision already started at the beginning of the week.

Government plans to decide on closing the eastern border again today, HS sources say.

The matter still requires the opinion of the chancellor of justice, but the political will is to close the border. The government will hold a press conference on the matter at 6:15 p.m.

The reason is that Russia has once again let asylum seekers cross the Finnish border.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) told Yle earlier on Thursday that the government will meet today to make new border decisions. Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) is currently at the EU summit, so the board meeting is chaired by Purra.

of HS according to the information, preparations for closing the border started to be made just in case, as soon as the government decided to open the Niirala and Vaalimaa border stations a couple of days ago.

On December 12, the government decided to open two border crossing points on the eastern border. The closure of the others was continued.

The Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings opened on Thursday. The decision was supposed to be valid until January 14.