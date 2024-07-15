Eastern border | In Kainuu, the first illegal border crossing this year

Eastern border|The person who crossed the border arrived in Finland over the land border.

To Kainu on Sunday afternoon, the border guard arrested one person who is suspected of illegally crossing the border in the Kuhmo area. The incident is the first of the year in the Kainuu area.

The deputy commander of the Kainuu border guard, lieutenant colonel Tomi Tirkkonen says that the suspect arrived in Finland across the land border.

Tirkkonen does not say where in Kuhmo the suspect was caught. He also does not say how the suspect moved across the border. Kainuu border guard’s message service published in X in the photo however, the visible person is on foot.

Although border crossing in the Kainuu area is exceptional compared to this year’s statistics, Tirkkonen believes that it is an isolated case. Therefore, it cannot be concluded that more potential border crossers are arriving.

Correction 15.7. at 9:25 p.m. Removed from the story the incorrect information that it would be the first illegal border crossing in four months. The North Karelia border guard said earlier in July that they had arrested one person on suspicion of illegally crossing the national border from Russia to Finland.