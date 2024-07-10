Eastern border | In Jani Mäkelä’s opinion, Harjanne of the Greens is a “hybrid influencer” – Harjanne: I rarely come across such a stupid comment

Eastern border|Harjanne said on Tuesday that he turned to oppose the “conversion law”.

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä (ps) commented on the chairman of the Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanten the decision to vote against the “conversion law” in the X message service. In Mäkelä’s opinion, Harjanne is “in the business of a hybrid influencer”.

Harjanne, who is the chairman of the Green parliamentary group told the parliament on Tuesday having converted to oppose the so-called conversion law.

Harjanne justified his change of heart with the fact that, in his view, the law does not ultimately prevent Russia from bringing people to the border en masse, and at the same time it contradicts EU law and Finland’s human rights commitments.

Jani Mäkelä tells HS that Harjanne “rejects the possibility of preventing hybrid influence and wants to leave Finland exposed to influence”.

Numerous legal scholars are also against the exception law. Are they also helping hybrid influence with Russia?

“They can also be ignorant of the matter, that they don’t understand what they’re talking about, or they can be painters and theoreticians of the horizon, that they don’t understand the realities related to this matter,” says Mäkelä.

Hilly wrote on Wednesday in X that it would be a “miracle” if someone who voted against the “conversion law” could keep his military rank.

Harjanne has the military rank of reserve captain. He wonders about Mäkelä’s words.

“Not even you rarely come across such a stupid and incomprehensible comment from a person who despises our entire national defense system”, writes Harjanne in the X message service.

“Why would the subject of the hybrid influencer even want to keep his military rank? There are two sides to this. Your choice seems to be the other side”, Mäkelä replied to Harjantee later on Wednesday.

Mäkelä now tells HS that the talk about taking military rank was a “rhetorical power tool”.

“I think it’s pointless to cling to it.”

“Translation Act” is an exception law that allows asylum applications to be suspended at the eastern border and people to be turned away if Russia tries to influence Finland by organizing immigration.

The processing of the law has been stuck in the parliament over the summer due to political differences. The work has been made more difficult by the fact that the proposal is in conflict with the constitution.

According to numerous legal experts, the “conversion law” could not be enacted even as an exceptional law, but according to the Constitutional Law Committee, this can be done.