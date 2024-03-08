Saturday, March 9, 2024
Eastern border | IL: Customs plans to move 150 employees away from the eastern border

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2024
in World Europe
Personnel will be transferred mainly to Helsinki and Tornio.

Customs the working group proposes the transfer of approximately 150 employees from offices in Southeast Finland mainly to Helsinki and Tornio, says Evening newspaper.

According to the newspaper, staff reductions are planned for the customs offices in Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala. The matter is confirmed to Iltalehti by the chairman of the Customs Union Jari Nieminen.

Director of Customs Communications Mika Parkkonen told IL via email that the reductions will be discussed with staff on Monday.

According to the newspaper's information, the personnel reductions are justified by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Cross-border traffic has decreased due to, among other things, sanctions.

The eastern border will remain closed at least until mid-April. The eastern border has been closed except for the Vainikkala border station intended for trains since mid-December.

