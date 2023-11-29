Eastern border | “I don’t understand” – The closure of the eastern border evokes such feelings in many travelers to Russia

Closing the entire eastern border makes it even more difficult for passengers traveling from Finland to Russia. Russia can still be reached through Estonia.

Tuesday in the late afternoon, the government announced that all border crossing points on Finland’s eastern border will be closed for two weeks. The decision will take effect on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Therefore, the last open crossing, Raja-Jooseppi, will also be closed.

Grigori Mihailov goes to Russia to meet his girlfriend. Mihailov, who lives in Finland, is disgusted by the decision to close the border, and the situation in general. It saddens him that now even those who normally travel between Finland and Russia cannot cross the border.

“Why has Finland made the decision to close [raja] wholly? I don’t understand,” he says.

“It’s a sad situation that we’re in a democratic state, but it feels like we’re not. Decisions are made just like that,” Mihailov reflects.

Although The Raja-Joosepi border crossing point has been open longer than other border crossing points, Mihailov has not been happy about that.

“Now nobody in their right mind goes there to drive. It’s absolutely impossible.”

Kilometers to Lapland would accumulate, because Mihailov lives in Kotka. Previously, he traveled between Finland and Russia through Vaalimaa or other border stations located near Kotka.

“Now are the last chances to see my girlfriend,” he says.

Mihailov fears that since Finland has now completely closed its borders, Estonia will soon follow suit. Then Mihailov’s current route to Russia would be closed. He travels by ship to Estonia and continues from there by car to Russia.

“I used to get there in four to five hours, now it takes all day,” he told HS on Tuesday.

At the time of the interview, he is on his way from Russia to Finland.

Also Pertti Paldanius goes to see his lover in Russia. Paldanius’ wife lives there.

Paldanius, who lives in Lappeenranta, will not be directly affected by the two-week border closure. In any case, he needs a new visa to travel to Russia again.

Paldanius arrived in Finland from St. Petersburg on Friday, November 17, to obtain a new visa. On the day of the interview, Tuesday, he went to handle the matter at the visa center in Lappeenranta. It takes about three weeks to get a new visa.

If the border is in three weeks is completely closed, the situation affects Paldanius’s life much more concretely than it is now.

“I don’t think we have these nearby stations open. I am very afraid that it will be through Narva [mentävä Venäjälle].”

Narva is a border crossing station in Estonia.

If You cannot get to Russia through Estonia, there are few options. It is not possible to travel through Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

“I’m not going anywhere in Serbia or there to swing by myself. I feel that it might be a bit too difficult. Then there is the option that I take the Istanbul flight from Helsinki or the flights so that the change [Venäjälle] would be in Istanbul.”