Eastern border | “Head to the Finnish border, there is no time to wait” – there is despair in the Arabic-speaking social media groups of those trying to leave Russia

The opening of the eastern border was expected in Arabic-speaking social media groups. Even on Friday, many people were unsure of what was happening at the border crossing points.

“Urgent appeal to migrants stuck in Russia, head to the Finnish border, there is no time to wait. The border crossing point is open until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow. This appeal only applies to holders of a valid visa.”

This was reported in an Arabic-language social media group that guides migrants on Thursday.

The opening and possible re-closing of the border was predicted in a Facebook group called “Migration through Russia to Finland and Europe”. About two weeks ago, an anonymous messenger published a message that Finland will open its borders “on the 13th or 14th of this month”. He urged people to be “aware and ready”.

Still, even on Friday, many people were unaware of what was happening at the border. A map had been published for the group, on which the border crossing points that had opened were marked.

“News about crossings? I hope someone can help us whether people have made it over or not…”

The anonymous questioner was answered that the border closes at 8 o'clock. The comments speculated about whether border crossers would be arrested. Someone said the situation changes hour by hour. He claimed that the police arrive about half an hour away from the border on the Russian side and direct those who cross the border to the other border.

“Hello, I'm in the city of Petroskoi and I need contact information for a car that is heading to the Niirala border.”

The previous message finally received a comment on Friday:

“My brother, today at 20:00 they will close the borders completely for a month. Keep your money and don't lose it for nothing.”

He attached a news text in Arabic, according to which the Finnish government had decided to close the border crossings with Russia again for a month between December 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. and January 14, 2024.

An Arabic video from the Ministry of the Interior of Finland was also posted to the group.

“Emigration The “Through Russia to Finland and Europe” group was public on Facebook until Friday, December 15, but during the day it was changed to private. Now only members can see the content. The group has about a thousand members. It seems to have been founded by an Iraqi man about a year ago.

The members of the group do give advice, often with incomplete information.

For example, on Wednesday, December 6, an anonymous messenger asked for information about the route from Russia to Finland.

Someone answered him that the border is open. Another said that the border will remain closed for “thirteen months” and that people who claim otherwise should beware.

It was decided whether the border will open or not. We were told that it would open, but not for all nationalities. Someone wrote that the border is closed until the 12th of December, but the passage of migrants across the border is uncertain. It was said that there is no clarity on whether Russia will let people cross its border without a visa.

One writer said he would wait another 13 months and then go to Russia.

On Wednesday, December 13, there was a publication announcing that the border will open on Thursday, but if migrants “hit” the border, it will be closed immediately.

Behind the name tag, the messenger urged “those who have overcome the system and [ovat] ready, contact him”. He was asked the question: “tourist visa?” The messenger replied with an invitation to contact via private message.

One driver said that he only takes Russians or travelers with a Schengen visa. “No one should approach the border, they will be arrested there,” he wrote.

Just a week ago, entry to Germany was sold for 1,500 euros. It is obvious that scammers, smugglers and traffickers are exploiting these groups.

One participant came to say that he wants to get from Russia through Finland to Germany without his data being registered in Finland. There have been rumors in the group that there would have been problems with taking fingerprints in Finland because the system was in some way out of order.

Social the media is the main source of news for many migrants. There are several similar groups. There are many kinds of people involved in the groups. There is also advice on Finnish official information and groups of different nationalities.

Some share news from Russia. From the beginning of the week, the “Migration through Russia to Finland and Europe” group reported that the Murmansk regional authority had informed that the bicycles of migrants who crossed the border to Salla could be donated to Russian children.

There is even some joking around: “The border will open after 13 months and smiling is mandatory.”

Correction 15.12. at 18:30: Corrected caption from Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Ministry of the Interior. Deleted sentence: “Someone clarified that the border is open from December 14th to January 14th” because the translation was incorrect.