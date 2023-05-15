Eastern border | Harri Julin is worried about whether he will be able to go to Russia again to fill up with cheap diesel

Last week, Russia turned around 20 people trying to enter the country at the border. The action has created uncertainty about whether you can enter the country with a business visa anymore.

Russian the cancellations of visas by the border authorities have created uncertainty as to whether it is possible to enter the country with a business visa as before.

“On Tuesday I am going to the Niirala border crossing point. We’ll see how it goes and if I can cross the border,” says Joensuu’s Öllölä resident Harri Julin.

Helsingin Sanomat reports last week, that the Russian border authorities have since Thursday invalidated the visas of Finnish border crossers and turned them back to Finland from the border. Transfers have been made especially at the Vaalimaa border station, but also at least in Nuijamaa.

According to HS information, those to be converted have been going to Russia on a refueling or shopping trip. A refueling trip is practically a tourist trip, but refuelers have traditionally visited Russia with a business travel visa, i.e. a so-called business visa, because it is cheaper. Until now, the Russian authorities have watched the fulfillment of the hallmarks of a business trip through their fingers.

Julin drive to Russia for diesel. You can get 2.5–3 liters of diesel from Russia for the same price as a liter in Finland, Julin says.

“Usually I go to the tank and a couple of shops, buy fresh juice, vichy and sweets.”

The trip back is about 60 kilometers. He has no relatives in Russia.

Some Finns have criticized the purchase of fuel during the Russian war of aggression. Julin has made his choice because of his financial situation.

“The price of fuel is here [Pohjois-Karjalassa] far too high for the salary level. If you need to run errands, Joensuu is 70 kilometers away. There is no public transport here and there are few taxis.”

Julini has a business travel visa. Usually, he has obtained a visa for one year at a time. He obtained his current visa in October last year and has accumulated 24 trips with it.

Border Guard according to on Sunday, a total of 4,268 people crossed the eastern border in both directions through the border crossing points of the Southeastern Finland Border Guard. 1,034 of them were Finns. During the day, five people did not get to Russia.

From Thursday to Sunday of last week, about 20 cases came to the attention of the authority in which people were unable to continue their journey to Russia.

According to HS information, the activities of the border authorities vary at different border stations. For example, a Finnish man was turned away at Nuijamaa station, but his visa was not invalidated. Instead, the man was made to sign a document, according to which he is banned from entering Russia.

Part Finns have crossed the eastern border as usual last week as well.

“There was nothing worse about the crossing,” says a Kuusamo native who crossed the border twice over the weekend Jorma Jurvelin.

Jurvelin has a three-year business visa, which he obtained a month ago.

Jurvelin, who drove to Alakurt on Friday, says that the border formalities went normally at the Salla border crossing point. The same when driving back on Saturday.

Jurvelin has been traveling in different parts of Russia for about 20 years. He doesn’t head to the country for cheap fuel.

“I go there to pass the time, a couple of times a month. I have many acquaintances in Alakurt.”

Of course, you have to refuel a hybrid car as well, and it’s not a bad thing that a refueled car is cheaper than in Finland, Jurvelin admits.