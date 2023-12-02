Eastern border | Former Prime Minister Sanna Marin confused the border law and the border procedure

The previous government led by Sanna Marin (sd) reformed the border law. Instead, the bill enabling the border procedure fell through due to lack of time.

Former prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) confused the border procedure and the border law when talking to the Sdp presidential candidate Jutta Urpilainen’s story at the opening ceremony of the presidential election campaign in Helsinki on Saturday.

“It is extremely important that such a current border procedure was created during the previous government’s term, so that the border can be closed if necessary. You cannot influence Finland by pushing people across the border,” he said.

“We have seen many times that Russia ruthlessly exploits people, both asylum seekers and other people, pushes people across the border, organizes these kinds of mechanized operations. Of course, you have to be able to respond to that, and that’s why this border procedure was regulated last season and now it has been put into use.”

Marin was at the event giving support to Urpilainen, who only now got unpaid leave from his position as EU commissioner. Urpilainen started his campaign in Helsinki at the Apollo nightclub in an event where he and Marin were talking on stage about current affairs.

The border procedure meansthat the asylum seeker can be given a negative decision already at the border. If it is assessed at the border that there are probably no grounds for an asylum application, it will be processed in an expedited manner, i.e. within four weeks. The applicant waits this time in accommodation near the border.

Marin’s government proposed a border procedure, but the bill failed because the parliament did not have time to deal with it before the elections.

Instead the border law was renewed by Marin’s government. Thanks to that, the current one Petteri Orpon The right-wing government led by (kok) is was able to close all border crossing points on the eastern border after Russia started bringing large crowds of people to the border.

Orpo’s government wants to expand the border procedure from what Marini’s government would have done in its expired bill.

Orpo’s government intends to make the border procedure for asylum seekers a policy that would be valid continuously. The government intends to issue a bill on the matter in the spring.

Marin’s board proposed a border procedure only for situations where an exceptionally large number of people arrive in Finland in a short period of time or Finland is subject to hybrid influence using immigration as a tool.

The border procedure is based on an EU directive and all member states must implement it.

HS could not get Marin for an interview on Saturday evening, but his former assistant confirmed in a message that Marin had meant the border law in his speech instead of the border procedure.