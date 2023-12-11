Eastern border | Foreign Minister Valtonen: Rantanen's letter to the commission is a good opening for discussion

Rantanen said last week that he proposed to the commission to suspend the asylum search if the arrival of people is used as a means of entry.

11.12. 14:01 | Updated 11.12. 20:16

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) considers the Minister of the Interior to be a good opening for discussion Mari Rantanen (ps) the letter sent to the EU Commission, which suggested the possibility of suspending the asylum search temporarily in situations of instrumentalized entry. However, Valtonen says that the activity must be fully within the scope of international law.

Valtonen commented on Rantanen's letter when he arrived at the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

“His letter is certainly a good conversation starter. And the most important thing is to find out how we can jointly respond to hybrid attacks similar to what Russia is doing now on Finland's borders. However, so that we operate completely within the scope of international law,” Valtonen said.

Rantanen told last week that he left a letter addressed to the EU Commission in Brussels, in which he suggested that in a situation of instrumentalized immigration, the EU should regulate the possibility of suspending the reception of asylum applications.

Rantanen told STT last week that the letter was finalized on Tuesday of last week and delivered the same day to the commissioner responsible for internal affairs For Ylva Johansson. On Thursday, STT received a letter that does not deal with refugees at all in connection with the proposal to suspend the asylum application.

Valtonen refused to comment on whether Rantanen's letter had been discussed in the board before it was forwarded.

“I won't take any further stand on that,” Valtonen said.

According to Rantanen, the letter has not been used by the government.

“That letter is fully in line with the government program. We have in the government program the things that have been raised in it, so this letter has not been used by the government, but I am dealing with matters in my own administrative branch and that is why I approached the commission,” he said. for reporters in parliament.

Rantanen the letter was addressed not only to the EU Commission, but also to Spain, the EU Council Presidency, and to Rantanen's interior minister colleagues in the EU member states.

Among other things, the letter suggested that asylum application processes could be temporarily suspended in a situation of large-scale illegal immigration or if migration is instrumentalized in a situation where the sovereign state is threatened by hostile activity.

Emeritus professor of international law at the University of Helsinki, academician Martti Koskenniemi looked at last week the letter went to the wrong address.

“That would mean violating the UN Refugee Convention. Of course, the EU can't do that. If you want the refugee system to be reformed, then that letter must be sent to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, who administers this refugee agreement and the system established by it. The EU cannot do that,” he said.

Koskenniemi also said he was dismayed because the letter appeared to suggest that EU countries would collectively fail to comply with their obligations under international law. Koskenniemi said that the Finnish constitution states that in exceptional circumstances basic rights can be deviated from while respecting international human rights. There are currently no exceptional conditions in force in Finland.

“It's pretty amazing, to put it mildly, that a Finnish minister, despite that entry in the Finnish constitution, is going to propose that human rights treaties in the EU would be violated collectively,” he said.

Border stations the possible opening or extension of the closures at the eastern border is to be decided by the end of Tuesday at the latest.

According to Foreign Minister Valtonen, Finland wants to gradually open border stations if Russia wants to return to normal. According to Valtonen, the border situation as such has been calm, even though there are still people behind the border.

The situation at the border is monitored daily and the most important thing is to react determinedly to Russia's actions, Valtonen said. He is not yet going to anticipate what kind of decisions this week will bring.

Correction December 11, 2023 at 8:16 p.m.: A decision on the possible opening of border stations or the extension of closures at the eastern border is to be decided by the end of Tuesday at the latest, not by Wednesday at the latest, as was previously stated in the story.