Monday, November 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eastern border | Foreign Minister Valtonen plans to raise the situation on the eastern border with his EU colleagues

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Eastern border | Foreign Minister Valtonen plans to raise the situation on the eastern border with his EU colleagues

The Border Guard Agency said on Sunday that 91 people with incomplete travel documents have arrived at border crossing points in Southeastern Finland since August. EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday.

Finland is well prepared for situations related to immigrants on the eastern border, but the situation there is going to be raised with EU colleagues, says the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook). The Border Guard Agency said on Sunday that 91 people with incomplete travel documents have arrived at border crossing points in Southeastern Finland since August.

These are citizens of third countries who have used Russia as a transit country. In the past, however, Russia has not allowed travelers with incomplete documents to continue to Finnish border crossings.

Valtonen represents Finland at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

#Eastern #border #Foreign #Minister #Valtonen #plans #raise #situation #eastern #border #colleagues

See also  Mali | The Russian-backed Malian military junta expelled the UN human rights leader
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts