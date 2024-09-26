Eastern border | Finland is applying for additional money from the Commission for monitoring the eastern border – the goal is 50 million

Eastern border|The purpose is to improve the situational picture and prevent illegal border crossings, expand the coverage of technical supervision and secure the movement of patrols.

Finnish is applying for additional funding from the EU Commission to strengthen the control of the eastern border. Ministry of the Interior Finland is aiming for the maximum amount of 50 million euros set by the Commission.

The goal is to strengthen Finland’s border control in a changed security environment. At the same time, the aim is to respond to the hybrid threats caused by Russia and the instrumentalization of entry into the country.

“The funding applied for by Finland is aimed at the development of radio-technical surveillance, the improvement of border infrastructure data transfer solutions and the procurement of unmanned aircraft systems and patrol vehicles,” the ministry says in a press release.

The purpose is to improve the situational picture and prevent illegal border crossings, expand the coverage of technical supervision and secure the movement of patrols.

Government decided to apply for funding on Thursday. Funding is applied for through the EU’s border security and visa policy financial support instrument (BMVI). According to the ministry, Finland’s BMVI funding is approximately EUR 81 million in the current EU funding period, so it would be a fairly significant increase in funding.

The financial support instrument in question can be used to finance activities that support border security at the EU’s external borders and common visa policy. The purpose is to strengthen internal security while protecting the free movement of persons within the Union.