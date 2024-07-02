Eastern border | Drafts received by HS reveal: Sdp did not get much changes to the “conversion law”

Eastern border|HS has obtained two reports from the administrative committee, one of which is dated Tuesday, July 2, and the other for Wednesday, June 26.

Changeswhich the Sdp received for the administrative committee’s draft report on the so-called “conversion law” are non-existent, it is clear from the drafts seen by HS.

HS has obtained two reports from the administrative committee, one of which is dated Tuesday, July 2, and the other for Wednesday, June 26. No agreement was reached on the June draft in the committee, but the July draft was approved by the Sdp committee members and it could be sent to the Constitution Committee for the second round.

Yet on Tuesday morning, the chairman of the Sdp parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen said that the changes brought about by Sdp “are not cosmetic, they are genuine improvements”. Based on these changes, the parliamentary group gave permission to its representatives in the administrative committee to approve the draft report.

However, there were almost no changes to the actual text of the law, which would allow people to be temporarily prevented from applying for international protection at Finland’s borders, during the week.

Sdp parliamentary group chairman Tytti Tuppurainen and party leader Antti Lindtman said on Tuesday morning that the changes pushed by Sdp in the administrative committee are not cosmetic.

The most significant the changes are related to the role of parliament in a situation where the law would be activated.

Compared to the government’s proposal, a mention has already been added to the version from a week ago that the Government must immediately provide a report on the activation of the law to the parliament’s administrative committee, the foreign affairs committee and the defense committee.

In the latest draft, a statement has been added to this that the committees can “give a statement to the Government or the Ministry as a result of the report”. In addition, “the administrative committee can also prepare a report for the plenary session based on the report, if the committee considers that the importance of the matter requires it”.

However, no actual new conditions have been added.

Changes is also in the fourth section of the law, which deals with the situation where a person is prevented from entering the country or is removed from the country.

In the draft from a week ago, in contrast to the government’s proposal, there is already a mention that a person removed from the country can apply for a reassessment of the removal decision. The Constitutional Law Committee has also required such a change from the Administrative Committee. In its future statement, the Constitutional Law Committee will assess whether this mention is sufficient to fulfill its previous requirement.

In Tuesday’s version, a mention has been added that the re-evaluation can be done not only on the basis of the re-evaluation request, but also on the basis of written material.

“A person demanding a reassessment can only refer to new facts in support of his claim if, for reasons beyond his control, he has not actually been able to refer to them before,” Tuesday’s draft also states, in contrast to the previous one.

At this point, the draft has even tightened up since a week ago.

According to the drafts, this reassessment cannot be appealed by appeal, but it is final.

Chop compared to a week ago, changes have also been made to the fifth section of the law, which deals with situations where the exceptional law would be deviated from and the person would not be removed from the country, for example due to minors, disability or other vulnerable status.

In the version from a week ago, it is stated that “essential aspects related to the course of the evaluation and the final result of the evaluation must be recorded and identified in a sufficient manner”.

In Tuesday’s version, the order of words has been slightly changed: “Essential information related to the assessment, the person and his circumstances, and the final result of the assessment must be recorded and identified in a sufficient manner”.

Already a week ago, the administrative committee had made additions to the government’s proposal, according to which a border guard “trained and instructed in the task” will make a “case-by-case” assessment.

In addition, the assessment can be made taking into account “other factors” in addition to the presented documents, the person’s external circumstances and information acquired through other means. An application for international protection can also be accepted from a person on whom a child with a disability or another person in a particularly vulnerable position has been found to be de facto dependent during the assessment.

However, these mentions were already in the draft a week ago.

Administrative Committee decided on Tuesday with the voting result that its draft will not be published in the meantime.

Sdp members in the administrative committee voted no in this vote.

Since the Constitutional Law Committee has decided to pass the law as an urgent matter, it requires a five-sixths majority of the votes cast in the plenary session of the Parliament to be approved. The exception law therefore requires the majority of the opposition parties to be behind it as well.

The Greens and the Left Alliance have already said that they have a negative attitude to the exception law, so its passage is practically up to the Sdp MPs. The Sdp still has different views on whether the exception law should be accepted in the great hall of the parliament.