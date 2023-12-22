Eastern border closure | “Which is more important: father or mother?” The border decision complicates the holidays of many Finno-Russians

Many Finno-Russians have had to decide that this year they will stay in Finland for the holidays. According to Grigori Mihailov, closing the eastern border separates people from each other.

The government politics separates people from each other. This is the opinion of a Finnish-Russian from Kotka Grigori Mihailov.

“People have to make decisions. Who is more important: father or mother? Child or girlfriend? It's tricky,” he says.

When Finland closed its eastern border, the plans of many Finno-Russians for Christmas and New Year changed. Some Russians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar, i.e. not until January.

This year, Mihailov has decided to spend Finnish Christmas with his 8-year-old son and his grandmother in Finland. For the New Year, the two travel to St. Petersburg, where relatives and Mihailov's girlfriend live.

“Our life is organized in two countries. I have my parents and child here and work here, my spouse has a life there.”

The government closed the eastern border completely for the second time in December after only two days of opening, when asylum seekers continued to arrive at the border.

Eastern border the closure has greatly affected the lives of many Finno-Russians, says the dual citizen of Finland and Russia Rostislav Vladimirsky.

“Many people are used to going to the other side of the border to their grandparents to spend Christmas. This also involves helping grandparents who are in a weak position. Now many have had to decide that they will stay in Finland this year,” says Vladimirskiy.

He says that the situation of elderly people in Russia is very different from that in Finland. There is no similar nursing home system, and the elderly rely on the help of their loved ones in everyday life.

Rostislav Vladimirskiy, who is founding the Alexander League, spends Christmas with his family in Finland according to his traditions.

On the other hand, the fact that they cannot claim their pensions casts a shadow on the Christmas celebration of pensioners living in Finland.

Russia pays pensions only to Russian bank accounts. As a side effect of the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia, some pensioners living in Finland have started regular trips to Russia to top up their pensions.

“Furthermore, there are those who are used to celebrating Finnish Christmas in Russia together with Russian-Finns, Karelians or Ingers.”

Vladimirskiy is also worried about the Finns who remained on Russia's side after the eastern border was closed.

Vladimirsky is co-founding the Alexander Union. Over reported on Sunday about the plan for the union of Russians and dual citizens living in Finland.

According to Vladimirskiy, the idea of ​​the union is to offer Finno-Russians, Russian-speakers and other sympathizers a way to participate in the public debate in Finland. Among other things, the goal is to increase the discussion with the government in matters concerning the interests of Finnish-Russians and the Russian-speaking minority.

Vladimirskiy is one of the candidates for the president of the union. He is involved in the association because he is concerned about the realization of the freedom of movement guaranteed by the constitution at the moment.

“I have lived in Russia as a child and as an adult, and I know what a state looks like where people's basic rights cost nothing. Although I believe that the situation at the border is serious and the government's task is challenging, I have to ask for further explanations as to why my movement is restricted.”

In Kotka resident Grigori Mihailov usually drives from Kotka to St. Petersburg in a couple of hours via the Vaalimaa border crossing.

Now the journey has to be made via the Narva border crossing in Estonia. The trip easily takes a whole day, and the price tag also increases.

“The price for a boat trip from Helsinki to Tallinn can easily be over two hundred. In addition, there are gas costs and others, which easily raise the price to more than 400 euros,” says Mihailov.

He points out that spending money on traveling is always at the expense of something else, and the price may be a reason for some to skip having relatives in Russia. Not everyone has time to travel either.

Vladimirskiy also points out that not many people have the money or time to fly to Russia via Istanbul or Dubai, for example. According to him, going through Estonia is related to the fear of the Finno-Russians that Estonia might also close its borders.

According to the association, instead of completely closing the eastern border, it would be desirable for Finno-Russians to retain the opportunity to travel by car in essential situations, for example via the largest border crossing Vaalimaa to Russia and back.

“However, the trains run [Lappeenrannan] Via Vainikkala. Couldn't we add a few carriages to the train for passengers who have a real emergency?” Vladimirskiy suggests.

The police were there at the Vaalimaa border crossing to secure the closing of the border station.

Vladimirsky criticized the government for the unprecedented speed with which the eastern border was closed. People did not have time to prepare for changes or plan for the future.

“And we were not asked for an opinion on the decision.”

Nor was there much public discussion about the right of Finns to move through the eastern border. Crossing the border is also part of the daily life of many Finns living near the eastern border, Vladimirskiy points out.

in Finland estimated to be home to around 100,000 Russian speakers. The majority of Russian-speakers have their roots in Karelia, St. Petersburg or Inker.

According to Vladimirskiy, the group is not particularly united. When a group of people of Russian background living in Finland organized at the end of November a demonstration against the closing of the eastern border in front of the parliament building, it was, in his view, a rare occasion.

“Finno-Russians disagree on many things and argue with each other so much that they often cannot even be in the same room.”

However, the effect of border closure that separates families unites some of the Russian speakers.

Alexander League not meant for everyone, according to Vladimirskiy. Supporters of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and people spreading Russian media propaganda are not included.

“We are showing the door to those connected to the Kremlin and the intelligence service.”