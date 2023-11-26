Eastern border | Can national security justify trampling on the rights of others? This is how jurists judge

Finland has closed almost all border crossing points on the eastern border citing national security. International law experts remind us that security does not automatically override other rights.

On the eastern border the conflict between two fundamental and human rights is currently being weighed.

The right to seek asylum is protected in the Constitution and international human rights treaties. The right to safety is also a basic and human right guaranteed to everyone.

In less than a week, Finland closed almost all border crossings on the eastern border, because Russia has started letting asylum seekers cross the border. So Finland limited the right to seek asylum citing national security – for example in the opinion of the equality commissioner, too much.

When different basic and human rights are on a collision course, we are often on the verge of a difficult legal weighing. How much can one right be restricted without scrapping another?

The restrictions must be proportionate to the goal pursued. They are only allowed if they are necessary.

“A balance must be found where no basic and human right is restricted more than is necessary. This does not mean that national security automatically comes before other rights,” says the former judge of the Court of Justice of the European Union, doctor of law Allan Rosas.

International law the provisions are not always unambiguous and are ultimately interpreted by the courts.

When evaluating the acceptability of decisions, the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the Court of Justice of the European Union must be taken into account.

According to Rosas, there is no such court decision that would have clearly and in detail taken a stand on the issues that are now arising on Finland’s eastern border.

Legal weighing is always influenced by circumstances and facts, which are rarely completely uniform.

The government the decision is at least partially based on secret intelligence.

According to the police’s assessment, people endangering internal security will probably arrive in Finland, some of whom may have a “war crime background”.

Among those coming to the country, according to the police, people who have committed crimes, members of criminal organizations and soldiers posing as civilians can also enter Finland.

According to the Finnish Border Guard, the large number of asylum seekers also makes it possible to deliberately send various individuals or groups that endanger national security to Finland.

“The right to safety is guaranteed to all citizens. States can be required to combat such threats that would target all citizens,” says Rosas.

Asylum seekers from Russia at the Salla border crossing on Thursday. Not everyone had gloves or socks, even though it was very cold in Salla.

Basic and human rights is restricted daily, but one must be very careful in the restrictions.

When the court decides to imprison a suspect of a crime, he is deprived of his freedom and immunity. The counterweight to this is the duty of the authorities to investigate crimes and guarantee the safety of other citizens.

“When you look at section 16 of the Border Guard Act as a whole, I think it has tried quite well to strike a balance between various basic and human rights obligations. At least I wouldn’t be able to say that the article is against international human rights treaties,” says Rosas.

The Border Guard Act was revised in the summer of 2022. On the basis of its 16th section, the Government can decide to close a border crossing point or limit cross-border traffic for a fixed period or until further notice, if the closure or restriction is necessary to combat a serious threat to public order, national security or public health.

On the same grounds, the Government can decide to concentrate the application for international protection at one or more border crossing points, if it is necessary.

This is also possible if the issue is an exceptionally large number of immigrants occurring in a short period of time or information or a justified suspicion that the immigration is caused by the influence of a foreign state or other actor.

A post the fifth subsection stipulates that no one’s right to receive international protection may be prevented.

“I think the government has succeeded in achieving a balance between various basic and human rights, and the opinions of the Deputy Chancellor of Justice have probably played a key role in that. In my view, based on the Border Guard Act, it is not possible to completely prevent asylum applications, which requires keeping one border crossing open.”

The European Commission’s interpretation is also that closing all border checkpoints is legally very difficult. Instead, according to the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee, a short-term “complete closure” of the border may be possible in very exceptional circumstances. However, the committee’s statement does not mention which legal source the opinion is based on.

According to Rosas, if there were hundreds of thousands of immigrants, there would be a state of emergency. It would then be possible to invoke Article 15 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to it, in times of war or other public emergency, when a threat to the life of the nation arises, most treaty obligations can be waived. The European Council must be notified immediately.

“In this border debate, the EU asylum directives are significantly more important than the UN convention on the legal status of refugees. The directives are being revised and they are supposed to take such hybrid operations into account. Reform has been difficult because of opposition from Poland and Hungary,” says Rosas.

A group of about 50 people from Russia arrived at the Raja-Joosepi border station on Saturday. The visitors were spoken to one by one.

Also academic and professor emeritus of international law Martti Koskenniemi emphasizes that in a rule of law, national security cannot always take priority in relation to other basic and human rights.

“On the eastern border, there is a conflict between the authority of the state’s sovereignty to take care of citizens’ safety and the state’s commitment to guarantee asylum for those who have been granted refugee status. In this kind of coordination of important societal rights and values, there must also be room for political consideration.”

According to him, the task of democracy is precisely to maintain such “state wisdom” in which difficult legal conflicts are reconciled without going to extreme solutions.

By extreme solutions, he means that some basic and human rights, for example the right to seek asylum, would be completely ignored in the name of national security, or vice versa.

Appealing to national security has increased since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

According to Koskenniemi, national security in itself is a legally acceptable important value. Instead, he considers the problem to be that more and more things are sometimes artificially defined as security issues.

The phenomenon is called “securitization”, which comes from the English word securitization.

According to him, this way of thinking is mostly followed by security authorities, such as the police and soldiers, and by politicians specializing in security policy.

“By designating something as a security issue, they also take authority over it. The problem is that they live in a world of values ​​that does not take society as a whole into account, but rather emphasizes the sharp limitation of people’s freedoms and rights in solving problems,” says Koskenniemi.

The result is a bias where security issues easily gain the upper hand in the social debate. That is why, in Koskenniemi’s opinion, it is very important that security is counterbalanced by other basic and human rights.

“If security aspects are overemphasized, the democratic balance between various basic and human rights collapses.”

States however, work in different ways.

National security can be guaranteed on a large scale in a society like China, which tramples on basic and human rights.

“China serves as an example of what kind of society it leads to if the main goal of politicians and authorities is only to guarantee security.”

Koskenniemi also thinks that the government’s latest decision to close all border crossing points for passenger traffic on the eastern border, with the exception of Raja-Joosepp, is legally justified.

“For example, the decision-making practice of the European Court of Human Rights is not precise in such a way that, like an algorithm, a conclusion could be made about what is acceptable and what is prohibited on the eastern border. Therefore, political consideration and political wisdom are needed.”

According to Koskenniemi, if the government did nothing at all, even though it most obviously has credible intelligence information about threats to Finland, it would act contrary to its duties according to the constitution.

“Closing all the border crossings on the eastern border would be legally possible in my opinion, even though this issue is in a gray area. It is still clear that submitting an asylum application elsewhere than at the eastern border must always be factually possible.”

One a significant question is how the international asylum system should be developed.

There are people in different parts of the world who, without refugee status, apply for asylum on artificial grounds.

“It is very unpleasant and harmful that people who are really persecuted because of their origin or their beliefs do not necessarily get their asylum application processed, because the applications get lost in this machinery,” says Koskenniemi.

In his opinion, an international screening system is needed that would quickly and with uniform standards identify in different parts of the world who are basically entitled to refugee status.

“This would mean a significant expansion of the authority of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which in turn would require states to hand over authority and accept that UNHCR would decide on the placement of refugees.”

This is hardly realistic. According to Koskenniemi, the current political climate in many countries prevents the reform of the refugee system.

“If the discussion on reforming the refugee system were to start now, there would be a risk of it weakening even more.”