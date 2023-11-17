Eastern border | Border guards stopped a rush of dozens of people at the border in Niirala

One person who tried to pass the guards was sprayed with a spray.

Niiralan at the border station, on Friday evening, the border guards had to use force to stop a group of about thirty people who had arrived there on bicycles.

Deputy commander of the North Karelia Border Guard Samuli Murtonen according to the border guards had to use force in the situation, because the persons did not obey the guards’ orders and calls.

One person who tried to pass the guards was sprayed with a spray in the situation, says Murtonen. The person received treatment after the situation and, according to Murtonen, is doing well at the moment.

According to Friday evening’s information, all persons have applied for asylum in Finland, says Murtonen. According to Murtonen, the situation at the border has been calm since the incident.

Told about it first Over, whose published video shows a group of people trying to push across the border. Niirala border station closed at 8 pm on Friday.