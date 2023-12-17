Sunday, December 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eastern border | Border Guard: Yet another asylum seeker has crossed the border into Finland without permission

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Eastern border | Border Guard: Yet another asylum seeker has crossed the border into Finland without permission

Also yesterday, one person illegally crossed the border to the Finnish side.

One a person has illegally crossed the land border between Finland and Russia near the Vaalimaa border crossing, says the border guard of Southeast Finland.

General manager Kimmo Gromoff tells STT that the border guard detected an unauthorized border crossing yesterday after seven in the evening. According to Gromoff, a person came from Russia through the forest to Finland and applied for asylum.

Earlier yesterday, another person climbed over the border crossing fence On the Finnish side.

Finland's eastern border was closed to passenger traffic this week, and the closure will continue until mid-January.

#Eastern #border #Border #Guard #asylum #seeker #crossed #border #Finland #permission

See also  Hockey Mike Bossy, 65, the NHL's most powerful scorer of all time, has died
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Three Ukrainian soldiers died in a road accident in the Lviv region

Three Ukrainian soldiers died in a road accident in the Lviv region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result