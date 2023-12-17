Eastern border | Border Guard: Yet another asylum seeker has crossed the border into Finland without permission

Also yesterday, one person illegally crossed the border to the Finnish side.

One a person has illegally crossed the land border between Finland and Russia near the Vaalimaa border crossing, says the border guard of Southeast Finland.

General manager Kimmo Gromoff tells STT that the border guard detected an unauthorized border crossing yesterday after seven in the evening. According to Gromoff, a person came from Russia through the forest to Finland and applied for asylum.

Earlier yesterday, another person climbed over the border crossing fence On the Finnish side.

Finland's eastern border was closed to passenger traffic this week, and the closure will continue until mid-January.