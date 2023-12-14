Eastern border | Border Guard: Vaalimaa's border traffic went normally in the morning

The complete closure of the border between Finland and Russia ended in Vaalimaa when the day changed to Thursday.

Cross-border traffic has been going normally at the Vaalimaa border crossing in the morning, said the border guard of Southeast Finland in X at six in the morning. The complete closure of the border between Finland and Russia ended in Vaalimaa when the day changed to Thursday.

A little after three in the morning, the border guard told in Xthat the first hours had gone smoothly and that there has been cross-border traffic in both directions.

Head of the Vaalimaa border inspection station Jussi Pekkala said earlier in the night that there has been less traffic from the Russian side to Finland than from Finland to Russia.

At the Niirala border crossing, traffic is allowed from eight in the morning.