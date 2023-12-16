Eastern border | Border Guard: On the Russian side of the border, a group of about 20 people have remained by the campfire

Finland's eastern border was closed to passenger traffic again on Friday from 8 pm.

To cherish and there have been no new asylum seekers coming to Finland from the Niirala border crossing points since the border crossing points were closed last night, the border guards told STT.

The Southeastern Finland border guard says that on the Russian side of the border, a group of at most twenty people has remained by the campfire, but the situation is calm. The night and morning have also been calm in the area of ​​the North Karelia border guard responsible for Niirala, reports the command center.

