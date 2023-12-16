Saturday, December 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eastern border | Border Guard: On the Russian side of the border, a group of about 20 people have remained by the campfire

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Eastern border | Border Guard: On the Russian side of the border, a group of about 20 people have remained by the campfire

Finland's eastern border was closed to passenger traffic again on Friday from 8 pm.

To cherish and there have been no new asylum seekers coming to Finland from the Niirala border crossing points since the border crossing points were closed last night, the border guards told STT.

The Southeastern Finland border guard says that on the Russian side of the border, a group of at most twenty people has remained by the campfire, but the situation is calm. The night and morning have also been calm in the area of ​​the North Karelia border guard responsible for Niirala, reports the command center.

Finland's eastern border was closed to passenger traffic again on Friday from 8 pm.

#Eastern #border #Border #Guard #Russian #side #border #group #people #remained #campfire

See also  Economy | Should the child benefit system be updated? Experts answer
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The pediatrician named the most dangerous gift for a child for the New Year

The pediatrician named the most dangerous gift for a child for the New Year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result