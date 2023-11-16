Eastern border | Asylum seekers have been prepared at the Vartius border station – “Yes, this has been known”

“The preparedness is good and we have the situation under control,” says Tomi Tirkkonen, deputy commander of the Kainuu border guard.

16.11. 20:42

To Kainu 18 asylum seekers had arrived at the Vartius border station by early evening on Thursday, the deputy commander of the Kainuu border guard Tomi Tirkkonen tells.

In Kainuu, asylum seekers have been prepared “normally”, for example by participating in the national Latu exercise, he says.

Latu refers to the “large-scale entry control exercise” led by the Border Guard Service, which was organized earlier in the fall. The exercise was a joint effort of ministries, welfare regions and authorities. It was practiced to receive large numbers of migrants coming from the eastern border.

Government decided on Thursday to close four border crossing points on the eastern border, as more asylum seekers have arrived at the border than usual. The border crossings close on the night between Friday and Saturday, and remain closed until February.

Asylum applications are concentrated in Vartius and Salla, which remain open.

National in addition to training, in Kainuu, according to Tirkkonen, receiving migrants has also been practiced together with local operators, among other things.

“In itself, the preparedness is good and we have the situation under control,” says Tirkkonen. According to him, “plans have been made for such phenomena”.

According to Tirkkonen, the arrival of asylum seekers at the Vartius border station was predictable.

“Yes, we have been aware of this, that the same phenomenon that has been in South-Eastern Finland can appear to us too,” says Tirkkonen.

Since August, a larger than normal number of people with incomplete travel documents have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland, it was reported last week.

Tirkkonen believes that even more asylum seekers are coming to the Vartius border station.

“Very much possible. There is nothing here to suggest that this is about to end.”