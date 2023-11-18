Eastern border | Asylum seekers even arrive on kickboards – “The Russians are beckoning you to go to Finland”

On the eastern border, the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border crossings were closed for three months. The asylum search is concentrated at the Vartius and Salla border crossings.

The guard Asylum seekers have started arriving at the border crossing on Saturday after the border crossings in Southeastern Finland closed the night before Saturday.

Captain Jouko Kinnusen according to Vartius, a couple of dozen people had arrived at the Vartius border crossing by noon on Saturday, “whose entry requirements are being clarified”. He did not comment further on the backgrounds of the newcomers. The border crossing opened at 8 o’clock on Saturday.

Kinnunen says that it is difficult to estimate the expected number of asylum seekers, but the Vartius border crossing is reserved for tens of arrivals.

According to Kinnusen, the Border Guard now has a strong suspicion that the Russian authorities have helped those coming to Finland with incomplete papers.

“Now when I look at the border a couple of hundred meters away, the next group is already arriving from there. Their documents have Russian inspection marks, but the groups are allowed here with incomplete documents. They are coming towards the Finnish border on foot and now even slipping on kick boards. The Russians let them go and motion with hand signals to go to Finland,” Kinnunen said at noon.

The Border Guard said on Friday that the Vartius and Salla border crossings have prepared for a larger number of asylum seekers than before.

The border crossings of Vartius and Salla are relatively small.

of HS an assistant working as a photographer Pekka Agarth said on Saturday morning from the Vartius border station that, according to his information, those possibly trying to cross the border would have moved in various vehicles to the vicinity of the border in Russia’s Kostamus.

Captain Kinnunen says that he heard that there are potential asylum seekers waiting to cross the border in Kostamus. However, there is no certainty about their number in Kostamus. Some of those who came on Saturday may have just left Kostamus.

“We have good capabilities to secure normal border traffic and ensure border security in this area,” Kinnunen stated.

Southeast Finland No new asylum seekers arrived at the border crossings between midnight and 6 am, said the Border Guard of Southeast Finland message service in X.

The night was also calm in the border guard areas of North Karelia and Kainuu. Deputy Commander Samuli Murtonen told STT shortly before nine in the morning that no new asylum seekers had entered the border guard area of ​​North Karelia.

STT has not reached out to the Lapland border guard to get information about the area. The Border Guard itself has not informed about the asylum seeker situation this morning either.

Government decided this week to close four border crossings on the night between Friday and Saturday in order to deal with the increased number of asylum seekers suspected of hybrid Russian influence.

The Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa and Imatra border crossing points in the Southeastern Finland border guard area closed at midnight. In addition, the Niiralan border crossing of the North Karelia border guard closed four hours earlier on Friday, according to its winter schedule.

It is not possible to cross the eastern border through these four border crossing points for three months.

Applying for international protection is concentrated at the border crossings of Vartius in Kainuu and Salla in Lapland.

Friday during the period, a total of 163 asylum seekers arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland. The amount was about six times compared to Thursday.

On Friday, at the Niiralan border station of the North Karelia border guard, the border guards stopped a group of about thirty people who arrived on bicycles from early evening and tried to push across the border, deputy commander Murtonen told STT.

According to Murtonen, force also had to be used to stop the arrivals, because the orders of the border guards were not followed. To take control of the situation, gas was sprayed towards one of the newcomers.

According to Murtonen, people applied for asylum in Finland. The asylum process was started on Friday.