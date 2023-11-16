Saturday, November 18, 2023
Eastern border | Asylum seeker to STT: According to the Russian authorities, asylum seekers will no longer be allowed across the border

November 16, 2023
The asylum seeker said that his friends were told that he could cross the border from Russia to Norway.

of STT the interviewed asylum seeker says that the Russian border authorities had told him that asylum seekers will no longer be allowed to cross the border from Russia into Finland. The man himself managed to cross the border yesterday, but according to him, his friends on the Russian side were turned away at the border.

The Syrian man says that according to his friends, they were told that the next step would be to cross the border from Russia to Norway.

STT has not been able to confirm the information. However, according to figures from the Border Guard, only a handful of asylum seekers arrived in Finland over the eastern border last night, while dozens of people had crossed the border earlier.

