Eastern border | Another setback for the government's “conversion law” from the human rights court

According to legal scholars, the court's new decision confirms that the exceptional law planned by the government would be in conflict with human rights obligations.

European the human rights court's new decision shows, in the opinion of legal scholars, once again that the government's draft law to combat instrumentalized immigration is against Finland's human rights obligations.

Nature is called the “conversion law”, and the Ministry of the Interior is currently considering, based on the feedback received in the opinion round, whether it is possible to draft a government proposal about it.

of the European Court of Human Rights the decision given on Thursday according to which the Polish border guards violated the human rights convention when they refused to accept applications for international protection of Tajiks who sought Poland from Ukraine.

Tajik people were returned from Poland to Ukraine without individual examination of the applications, and the Polish border guards did not assess whether Ukraine is a safe country for the applicants.

This is why Poland violated the ban on refoulement secured in the Human Rights Convention. According to it, no one should be returned to a country where that person is threatened with persecution, other inhumane treatment or torture.

In addition, Poland violated the human rights convention's ban on mass deportation of foreigners and the right to an effective remedy. It means that everyone must have the opportunity to submit a decision of an authority that restricts their rights or freedoms to a national court.

The Human Rights Court ordered the Polish state to pay each of the four complainants EUR 13,000 in compensation for the human rights violation.

No return is an absolute basic and human right that cannot be deviated from under any circumstances.

In addition to the European Convention on Human Rights, the ban on refoulement is enshrined in, for example, the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union and the UN Convention on the Legal Status of Refugees.

Tuomas Ojanen, professor of constitutional law at the University of Helsinki.

Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Helsinki Tuomas Ojanen in my opinion, there is really nothing new in the new decision of the Human Rights Court. It mainly confirms the court's previous decisions.

“Therefore, the decision gives no reason to evaluate the relationship of the so-called conversion draft law with the European Convention on Human Rights in any other way, but the draft law is still in conflict with the prohibition of refoulement secured in the treaty. In addition, the draft law may lead to a violation of the ban on mass deportation secured in the Human Rights Convention.”

In the Ministry of the Interior on the basis of the draft exception law, the Government could prevent people from applying for international protection at the national border of Finland and in its immediate vicinity.

People who crossed the border could be removed from Finnish soil without an administrative decision, which could be appealed to a Finnish court.

In the opinion of several legal scholars and authorities, the draft law is blatantly against international human rights obligations legally binding on Finland.

Border Guard a statement prepared by three jurists according to which the law would violate the fundamentals of Finland's state order, the constitution and the rule of law.

The United Nations (UN) refugee organization UNHCR emphasizes in a statement sent to the Ministry of the Interior especially the Convention on the Status of Refugees.

Based on it, the contracting state may not, in one way or another, deport or return a refugee to the borders of areas where his life or freedom are threatened because of race, religion, citizenship, belonging to a certain social group or political opinion.

Kaarlo Tuori, professor emeritus of general law.

“Although the new decision of the European Court of Human Rights is not about combating instrumentalized immigration, it confirms once again the same legally unconditional obligations, which, according to the UNHCR, cannot be deviated from by invoking instrumentalized immigration,” says the emeritus professor of general law and honorary chairman of the prestigious Venice Commission Kaarlo Tuori.

The government the draft law has also been noted abroad.

High quality German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wrote about the draft on Friday under the title “A law that would break the law” (Ein Gesetz, das Recht bricht).

Elina Pirjatanniemi, professor of international law at Åbo Akademi University.

Professor of International Law Elina Pirjatanniemi Åbo Akademi emphasizes that, in its new decision, the human rights court, like previous decisions, strongly emphasizes the procedures that must be followed in the processing of asylum applications in order not to violate the ban on refoulement.

“The court underlines that due to the high weight of the non-refoulement ban, the processing of asylum applications must be thorough. Everyone must have an effective means of legal protection at their disposal, and asylum applications must be processed individually in such a way that the threat of chain return must also be taken into account in their assessment.”

Chain return means returning people to a state that could return people further to countries where the asylum seeker would be at risk of persecution, other inhumane treatment or torture.

“In its national legislation, even under the exception law, Finland cannot fail to comply with its international human rights obligations,” says Pirjatanniemi.