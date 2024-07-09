Eastern border | Annika Saarikko will not be able to vote on the conversion law

Eastern border|The so-called conversion law will be voted on on Friday, and the passage of the law requires a five-sixths majority.

Opposition party center member of parliament and former chairman Annika Saarikko will not be able to attend the vote on the so-called conversion law in the parliament on Friday.

Saarikko talks about his inhibitions on Facebook. According to Some publication, the reasons for the blockage are Saariko’s pregnancy and upcoming birth.

“Our baby’s due date is this week,” says Saarikko in his publication.

According to the publication, Saarikko supports the bill and considers it necessary.

Law of exception the first reading began on Tuesday in the parliament. Defensive speeches were given by the members of the Koomumpus, Basic Finns, centrists and representatives of the Sdp.

The votes are on Friday, and the passage of the law requires a five-sixths majority.

Among the opposition parties, the Greens and the Left Alliance have said that they oppose the “conversion law”. Some Sdp MPs also oppose the bill.

The parliamentary group of the governing party Rkp had not yet formed a common position on the bill after its meeting on Tuesday morning. About the group’s MPs Eva Biaudet (r) has said that he intends to vote against the law.

SO CALLED the conversion law is an exceptional law that allows asylum applications to be suspended at the eastern border and people to be turned away if Russia tries to influence Finland by organizing immigration.

The processing of the law has been stuck in the parliament over the summer due to political differences. The work has been made more difficult by the fact that the proposal is in conflict with the constitution.

According to several legal scholars, the “conversion law” could not be enacted even as an exceptional law, but according to the Constitutional Law Committee, this can be done.