Eastern border | According to Peskov, Finland increases the tension at the border

The spokesman for the Russian president commented on the Frontex operation in Finland.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov according to Finland increases the tension on the border between the countries.

According to Peskov, there are no problems at the border, but Finland is increasing troops near it. By this he was apparently referring to the arrival of representatives and equipment of the EU border and maritime guard agency Frontex in Finland. The agency has sent 50 people to the Finnish border.

“There is no actual conflict. Finland is not threatened by anyone or anything, and in this situation [Frontexin tulo] it is completely pointless to act to secure the border, because there is no threat and no tension,” Peskov said, according to news agency Tass.

“It is a completely unjustified concentration of armed units on the Russian border.”

According to Peskov, “tensions can indeed be caused by the deployment of additional troops at the border”.

“Finns must understand that the deployment of military forces on the border means a threat to us. This is how we see it.”

Peskov in his comments also referred to Poland’s intentions to help Finland in securing the eastern border. Head of the Polish Security Agency Jacek Siewiera messaged on Tuesday in X that Finland is the president Sauli Niinistön In connection with a visit to Poland, asked for help in combating a hybrid attack on the border.

“Poland intends to respond positively to the request of our NATO ally and EU partner. The group of military advisors provides information on border security on the spot, also operationally,” Siewiera said.