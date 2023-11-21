Eastern border | Access to the Finnish border is sold in Arabic-speaking social media groups: from Moscow for $2,800 to the border, “includes car ride and bicycle”

HS went through social media groups selling trips from the Middle East through Russia to Finland. Many wish, and some offer, trips from Finland to deeper Europe.

Arabic In recent days, several discussion groups have appeared on social media asking for tips on getting to Finland via Russia or Belarus, and offering expensive packages for traveling from the Middle East.

Helsingin Sanomat has familiarized itself with various discussion groups with hundreds of participants. People from several different countries, such as Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Russia and continental Europe, discuss them. Or at least people say they are.

A large number of people discuss using pseudonyms or anonymously. Many entities offering trips and accepting money seem to be located in Turkey.

It is also possible that social media users on the payroll of Russia will participate in the discussions.

“Hammuda al-Kahal”, who actively sells trips in one Facebook group, offers a package trip from Moscow to the Finnish border: “2,800 dollars, includes a car ride and a bicycle.”

Underneath this offer comes a chatter who considers the price to be robbery.

“Why pay that kind of money? If you do the trip yourself, it costs between $100 and $150, and you don’t need any smugglers. You can also go alone”, says the conversationalist named “Al Manare Al Manare”.

“From Russia to Finland or Germany – or from Belarus to Germany”, advertises “Aliz Shw Alpisbe” on Facebook and gives a German number in the contact information, which should be contacted via the WhatsApp service. Part of the number is covered in the delivery.

HS contacted a company selling trips through the Facebook Messenger messaging service and asked how to get to Finland from Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The person using the nickname “Abn Al Sham”, meaning the son of Syria, said that he lives in Syria, but that he would have a partner in Baghdad who would take care of practical matters. He said that he could get a visa to Russia from Iraq in 25 days for $5,500, which would include the actual travel expenses.

“Abn Al Sham” asked the age of those leaving and said that passports and photos in digital format would be needed for the visa. He said that the visa money should be deposited into the account of a company located in Turkey.

After a couple of days of messaging, he blocked the conversation, which indicated that he became suspicious of the contact. The price of the entire journey did not have time to become clear.

It is impossible to know which of the social media chatters would actually be able to organize trips from the Middle East to Finland or other parts of Europe. The situation is suitable for many kinds of scams, and the people discussing it are aware of that.

“Whoever wants a visa to Belarus can come and talk to me”, is promised in one conversation.

After this, another person says: “Don’t talk to him, he’s lying.”

After that, the whining about who is lying and on what basis begins.

Unconfirmed information is also spreading in one direction or another. On Saturday, a thread said that Russian border guards would let people through without a visa as long as they were paid a $300 bribe.

In the second conversation, it is advised in a believable way that you should not approach the Finnish border after office hours, because then it will be a cold night with clear skies.

With a female the nickname “Shahad” appearing in the profile picture is enthusiastically circulating in various discussion threads advertising a service that promises car rides to those crossing the Finnish border into Germany. According to his profile text, he lives in Berlin.

In recent days, many people have asked how they could avoid staying in Finland, because they say they would rather go to Germany or Britain, for example. One piece of advice is that in Finland everything must be done to ensure that fingerprints do not end up in the official register, as the nickname “Occama Occama” indicates.

“If you get to Finland, don’t stay there. There are no jobs there and it’s too cold,” he says.

HS also came across a video uploaded to Facebook last Friday and the Telegram messaging service on Sunday. The video published by “Rami al-Sham” shows a winter border station filmed from a car window, where a group of people are walking bicycles across the border.

The thirteen-second video has an advertising text that reads: “Cars from Belarus and Russia to the Finnish border.” A telephone number with a Dutch area code is attached to the text.

The person driving the car says in broken Russian, probably with an accent of Arabic origin: “Well, people already in Finland. Right on the border. Here.”

The car radio is blaring Rasputinwhen the car turns back towards the winter road landscape.

Investigation director of the Kainuu border guard Antti Salo says on the phone that the video was “very likely” filmed at the Vartius border crossing on the Russian side. This is also the assessment of three other people contacted by HS who have crossed the border at that point.

"Rami al-Shami", who transports people from Russia to the Finnish border, presented his travel service on Arabic-language social media and gave contact information with a Dutch area code. Part of the number is covered in the delivery. According to Antti Salo, head of investigation of the Kainuu border guard, the photo is "very likely" from the Vartius border station on the Russian side.

HS joined, for example, an Arabic-language Facebook group called “Immigration from Russia to Finland and Europe”. The discussions on this 498-member site asked for more detailed information on how to get to the Finnish border.

The answer was, for example, advice to join the Whatsapp group, which had 847 members on Monday afternoon, and the Telegram group, which included 201 people.

“This channel helps immigrants get to Europe by land, sea or air,” the Telegram group’s introduction advertises.

In discussions let’s also consider the Finnish government’s actions after Finland decided last week to temporarily close four border crossing points on the southeastern border.

On Monday, the consensus seemed to be: Vartius is the best place to cross, “better than the one further north”, i.e. the Salla border station. Asylum applications are now concentrated in Vartius and Salla.

Although there are certainly a lot of scammers on the move, there are also people who really want to get to Finland or through Finland to another EU region.

An anonymous conversationalist posing as a Jordanian asks the following: “Will I get asylum if I get to Finland?”

The answer is: “The place of asylum depends on your situation, not on which country you come from.”

The third interlocutor joins in: “There is no war in Jordan, you don’t get asylum.”