Eastern border | A man sold all his possessions 2,000 kilometers from Finland – Soon he appeared at Jouni Suppola’s village store

HS found out how to secretly cross the eastern border into Finland. Many unauthorized border crossers state that the reason for their arrival in Finland is the difficulties in the country of origin.

Parikkala

Parikkala Two years ago, an unusual passer-by entered the bar-café that operates in connection with the Uukuniemi village store. It was a Friday evening in July and it was 7:15 p.m.

The man, who appeared to be middle-aged, had earlier on the same day walked cross-country from Russia to Finland without the authorities noticing that he had crossed the state border. Before that, according to what he said, he had traveled for more than a week on foot and by bicycle from St. Petersburg towards Finland.

“The man told our employee that he is applying for asylum and wants the authorities there. Our employee offered coffee, but he took tea and tried to pay with rubles. He got the drink for free though. The man was very calm and waited when the border guard arrived,” recalls the merchant at the time Jouni Suppola.

The following weekday, the man told the questioning how and why he crossed the eastern border on the terrain without the authorities’ knowledge.

From the eastern border, it is about five kilometers as the crow flies to the Uukuniemi village store in Parikkala. An asylum seeker who crossed the border arrived at the store on foot on July 17, 2020. The photo was taken later that month that year.

The authorities unauthorized crossings of the eastern border are regularly reported. The Border Guard often informs about individual unauthorized crossings, but information about the background of the cases is usually not made public.

The border crossing situation is particularly topical right now due to Russia’s military actions.

HS found out, based on the preliminary investigation materials of the Border Guard of Southeastern Finland, what those who arrived in Finland from Russia across the land border have themselves told about their border crossings and how they have been caught.

The investigation includes the cases of the man who arrived at the Uukuniemi village store and four other men. These five men walked cross-country across the eastern border to Lappeenranta and Parikkala in 2019–2021.

The Border Guard investigates the routes of caught border crossers with the help of, among other things, a track-sniffing dog. The shoeprint of one crosser was found near the border fence in June 2020.

How did the border crossings happen?

Uukuniemi According to his story, the man who arrived at the village store set out about a week and a half before arriving in Finland, about 2,000 kilometers from his hometown in Russia. He sold all his possessions before the trip.

The man first flew to St. Petersburg. The purpose was to continue the journey from there to a western country that would not have connections to Russia. Finland was chosen as the destination.

The man said that he had bought a five-speed bicycle in St. Petersburg via the internet and that he had set out to pedal towards Lahdenpohja near the Finnish border.

According to the man’s memories, the bike trip there took 5–6 days. On the way, he slept in a sleeping bag in the forest and on the roadside.

In Lahtenpohja the man made purchases for crossing the border.

We chose canned meat and bread for travel snacks. Power pliers for cutting the border fence were found in the general store.

A man once left Lahdenpohja on a bike towards Finland, but came back for one night because he thought people would find him suspicious.

According to his next attempt, the man abandoned the bike after Lahdenpohja and started walking. At some point before the border, he momentarily found himself going around in a circle.

“I mainly walked along roads and paths, sometimes I also walked in the countryside. I spent one night there on the way from Lahdenpohja to Finland,” the man said during an interrogation by the border guard of Southeast Finland.

“I spent the night in the forest in a sleeping bag near the river. I found a spot that was trodden and flat. I suspect it’s a resting place made by a bear, not a human.”

The man took screenshots of the Google satellite map with his mobile phone and used them while walking towards Finland. A compass was also helpful.

The red rectangles on the map show the areas where the man had taken screenshots from the Google satellite map on his phone. At the red dot visible in the picture, the man crossed the Finnish border. The picture comes from the preliminary investigation material of the Border Guard of Southeast Finland.

Before the state border, the man saw, among other things, a hunters’ campsite, some cars and one cyclist. The cyclist asked the man if he was running away to Finland.

“I told the man that I am an ordinary tourist traveling here.”

During the interrogation, the man admitted that he had crossed the border on foot possibly a couple of hours before arriving at the village store. The Border Guard’s dog patrol found out that he had crossed the border in Niukkala’s Salokylä area, 500 meters from the border marker II/111.

According to preliminary investigation materials, other men who have crossed the border have also acquired similar aids for the journey as the man who arrived in Uukuniemi. They have brought, among other things, a compass, the Google map application, a paper map, a telescope, a knife, canned goods, a field suit and cutting pliers for cutting the border fence.

In the interrogation, one of the border crossers described crossing the state border like this: “Then there were wooden posts and barbed wire. Not very high. It also had a cleaned area. I cut some barbed wire. I cut it because, as I recall, I went through the fence.”

of HS out of the five border crossers included in the survey, only one admits to having received help from others in arriving in Finland.

It wasn’t about expensive human smuggling, but the man said that in August 2021 he paid around 115 euros for a car trip from Moscow to the Finnish border. There were three other people on board who wanted to go to Finland.

The man said that he continued on foot through the forests to Finland until the Finnish authorities caught him. He doesn’t know what happened to the other three people.

“When I got caught, I didn’t know if I was in Finland at the time or if I was caught by the Russians.”

The Border Guard has circled the exact spot in the picture where one border crosser is suspected to have crossed the eastern border into Finland in the summer of 2020.

Why did border crossers arrive in Finland?

AllA the five border crossers are united by the fact that they said they set out on the journey because of the difficulties they experienced. Some of them are related to the Russian authorities.

The man who arrived at the village store in Uukuniemi described his situation in Russia as unbearable during the interrogation.

He said he wrote online articles about the social and economic situation in Russia and suggestions for changing them. According to the man, the authorities informed him that he would be charged with public incitement to terrorism and spreading the incitement through the internet due to the writings.

Another border crosser said during the interrogation that he was against the Russian system and therefore came to apply for asylum in Finland. In addition, he said that the authorities accused him of crimes on fabricated grounds.

“I was persecuted by the Russian authorities and they wanted to kill me. I was tortured and abused [salattu kohta esitutkinta-aineistossa] in August 2019″, the man said.

“ “I was forced to commit drug crimes in Russia”, the man explained his arrival in Finland.

Third the man said that he started planning to leave Russia after the conditions became difficult during the corona virus. He had previously arrived in Russia from another country because of debts. The man said he intended to go from Russia via Finland to Sweden, where his acquaintance had promised to help him get a job.

The fourth man said that he arrived in Russia from another country because the police harassed him there several times a week. According to the man, he was convicted in the country of origin for killing a horse, although he had not done it.

“At first I had thought of staying in Russia, but I heard about Finland there and decided to come here as an asylum seeker,” he said.

The fifth man cited problems with the Russian authorities and criminals as the reason for his arrival in Finland.

“I was forced into drug crimes in Russia. I was supposed to sell drugs there, but I didn’t want to do that. If I had refused, I would have been killed,” the man said.

Uukuniemi the man who arrived at the village shop and three other border crossers applied for asylum in Finland. That is why their names and citizenships have been withheld from the preliminary investigation files of the Border Guard.

Some of the border crossers are, or appear to be, based on preliminary investigation materials and information obtained by HS from other sources, but some come from other countries.

“ A man in a field suit appeared in the yard of the house and asked the resident to call the police.

How did the border crossers get caught?

Out of five the authorities arrested three of the border crossers on their own initiative.

In one case, the South-Eastern Finland border guard has withheld information from the preliminary investigation about how it received an alert about a border crosser. The dog patrol caught the man after the alarm.

In another case, the border crosser was recorded on the Border Guard’s technical surveillance camera. The dog patrol found this man four hours later as well.

In the third case, a man was observed crossing the eastern border at night at 3:22 a.m., but it is not clear from the preliminary investigation material how the observation was made. The dog patrol caught the man more than two hours after the crossing.

Two other border crossers reported themselves to the authorities after the crossing. Another of them is a man who arrived at the Uukuniemi village store. The other, on the other hand, appeared in a field suit in the yard of a house and asked the resident to call the police.

Anyone none of the five border crossers were held criminally responsible for crossing the border, even though the Border Guard suspected them of a state border crime.

The criminal suspicions of the four were dropped because they applied for asylum in Finland. According to the law, a foreigner who applies for asylum or a residence permit on the basis of refugee status cannot be convicted of a cross-border crime.

Charges were brought against the fifth border crosser, but the prosecutor eventually dropped it because the man had already been returned to Russia.

How have Russia’s military actions affected the situation?

Russian

Russian military operations in Ukraine have not, at least so far, caused a large number of unauthorized border crossers to come from Russia to Finland. The Border Guard has increased surveillance due to the current situation in Russia.

According to the Finnish Border Guard, a total of 26 people have entered Finland illegally across the eastern border this year. The quantity is slightly larger than usual but not unique.

“The situation is still stable and calm. Our assessment is that the situation will continue like this in the short term. However, the change that has taken place in the security environment is so drastic that there can be no guarantee that the situation will continue like this over a longer period of time,” says the head of the Border Guard’s Situation and Risk Analysis Center Mikko Lehmus.

The vast majority of those who crossed the border into Finland overland are Russian citizens.

“The motive of the Russians who arrived during the summer and autumn is related to the need to escape from military service. However, that is not the only reason. The background can also be for reasons related to life situation and the search for better living conditions,” says Lehmus.

Lehmus does not want to estimate how large a proportion of unauthorized border crossers avoid being caught. He believes that the number is quite small.

To the eastern border we will start building barriers costing 380 million euros next year. They will be located at a distance of 200 kilometers near the current border crossing points.

According to the Border Guard, the future barrier fences will help both in detecting individual border crossings and in managing possible larger numbers of arrivals.