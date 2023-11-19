Eastern border | A Kostamu hotel clerk tells HS how Russia directs arrivals to the border – The mayor assures that the situation is under control

Only a few people in Kostamus wanted to talk on the phone about the immigrants who arrived in the city. HS also called the border department of the Russian Security Service in Kostamus, but the operator on duty slammed the phone into his ear.

Moscow

In revenge Employees of the Russian border guard apparently transport migrants directly to the Finnish border without first letting them to the town of Kostamus.

This became clear when HS called five hotels in Kostamus on Sunday and asked if they accommodated migrants.

Kostamus is a small town of about 25,000 inhabitants in the Republic of Karelia near the Finnish border. It is about 35 kilometers from Kostamus to the Finnish-Russian border, where the Vartius border crossing point is located on the Finnish side.

HS called hotels named Hozjajuška, Fregat, Nord, Podkova and Severnoje sijanije. The receptionist who answered the phone at four hotels denied that they had migrants living there. Three claimed not to have even seen them in town.

The receptionist at one of the hotels said that the border guards do not allow migrants arriving in cars and taxis into the city, but take them directly to the Finnish border.

“They are being monitored. The border guards will take them themselves,” the receptionist said.

Where?

“I don’t know exactly. To the border.”

On the Russian social media Vkontakte, local residents have written that they saw with their own eyes how the border guards have been receiving “guests” at the Kostamus train station at least last Thursday.

Finland according to the border guard, the Russian authorities pushed people to the Finnish border towards the Vartius border crossing on Sunday.

On the way to the border from Kostamus, there are several checkpoints of the Russian border guard, which you should not pass through without a Schengen visa. The Finnish border authorities have suspected that the Russian authorities have promoted the arrival of people to Finland, even though the papers have been incomplete.

On Sunday, HS called the Kostamus office of the Border Department of the Russian Federation Security Service (FSB) to ask about it. The operator on duty slammed the phone into his ear without saying anything, after HS had introduced himself and asked about “refugees” at the border.

On the second call, the operator of the border department didn’t say anything when he answered the phone, but put the phone in his ear again when he heard who was calling.

The Kainuu border guard, which is responsible for the operation of the guard’s border crossing, announced on Saturday evening that the FSB’s border guard service will not “despite its efforts” take people back to Russia.

In revenge the Russian authorities have not allowed “refugees” into the city on Sunday, reports the Daily Karelia news site from Petrosko.

According to it, foreign nationals have been stopped on the highway a few kilometers from the city where the border checkpoint is located. At the border checkpoint, the documents of all those seeking to enter the city are checked.

According to Daily Karelia, citizens of different countries have gathered on the road leading to the city. The website has published two videos showing cars parked on the side of the road and several dozen people walking along the road in the snow.

According to the newspaper’s information, the authorities would have arrested people who did not have all the necessary documents. They should be deported as soon as possible. According to Daily Karelia, the authorities refused to comment.

The mayor of Kostamus Sergei Novgorodov commented on the “refugee situation” on Sunday afternoon on its page On Vkontakte, which is a Russian social media. He assured that the situation was under control.

“Good people of Kostamus! At the moment, I can tell you that operational services are working on it. The situation is under control. Official information will be published later.”

The hotel according to the receptionist, migrants are allowed back to the city of Kostamus if the border crossing has not been successful. A group of 17 people had stayed at his hotel between last Friday and Saturday night.

According to the reception clerk, some of them had arrived in Kostamus from St. Petersburg. There were different nationalities in the crowd, at least Kyrgyz.

He also says that the migrants would have bought bicycles from the city themselves, which have been used to cross the border. He could not say in more detail where the bikes were purchased.

HS reached an employee from one of the shops selling bicycles in Kostamus.

Have you had any immigrants buying bikes lately?

“No”, answered the man and hung up.

Also, the employee of the 24-hour service station called Alpi did not want to talk about the migrants and cut the call short.