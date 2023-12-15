Eastern border | 71 asylum seekers who arrived in Vaalimaa on Friday – “The situation will not calm down until the border is closed”

According to the office officer of the Southeastern Finland Border Guard, the border situation will not calm down until the border is closed. Itäraja closes on Friday at 20:00.

To cherish 71 asylum seekers have arrived through the border crossing by eight o'clock on Friday, says the border guard of Southeast Finland. On Thursday, 62 asylum seekers arrived in the country.

The Border Guard says message service in Xthat border crossing traffic is regulated, and crossing times are sometimes long.

The entire eastern border of Finland will be closed again today from 8 pm. The border crossings will remain closed until January 14. The Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings were open for less than two days before the government decided to close them again. Yesterday, 93 asylum seekers arrived through the Niirala border crossing.

To cherish the border crossing has been busy in the morning, as a large number of asylum seekers have crossed the border, says the office officer Ville Kuusisto From the Border Guard of Southeast Finland.

“There are already more asylum seekers than during the previous day. Indications are that the situation will not calm down until the border is closed.”

The Border Guard has prepared for large numbers of visitors in Vaalimaa on the last day of opening for the time being. Border traffic has to be regulated, so motorists may have to wait in line.

“We are prepared for situations to change and live even in a short period of time.”

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps.) said at a press conference yesterday that closing the border is necessary to manage the border situation.

According to the minister, the decision was made because the phenomenon and the threat of its expansion pose a serious threat to national security. If there is a need, a similar decision will be made again, he said.

Deputy head of the Border Guard Markku Hassinen said yesterday that on the roads leading to the Finnish border crossings, large groups of people with a similar profile to those people who have previously entered Finland in a similar way had been seen.