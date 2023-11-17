Eastern border | 34 asylum seekers arrived at border crossing points in Southeast Finland – again on bicycles

During the night between Thursday and Friday, not a single asylum seeker came to the border crossing points in Kainuu.

Expiring 34 new asylum seekers have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland during the day by six in the morning, says the message service of the border guard of Southeast Finland in X.

Office officer of the Border Guard of Southeast Finland Ville Kuusisto tells HS that asylum seekers still cross the border on bicycles.

“Like the previous days, they still arrive on bicycles. They are also still citizens of third countries, including citizens of Iraq, Yemen and Somalia.”

Of those who arrived across the border on Friday, 8 came to Nuijamaa and 26 came through the border crossing points of Vaalinmaa.

Not a single asylum seeker came to the Kainuu border crossings last night, said the deputy commander of the Kainuu border guard Tomi Tirkkonen to STT a little after eight in the morning. According to Tirkkonen, the situation at the border is calm.

Thursday one asylum seeker interviewed by STT said that the Russian border authorities told him that no more asylum seekers would be allowed to cross the border from Russia into Finland.

At the time, the Border Guard estimated that the Russian border authorities would have possibly started to restrict the entry of bicycles to the border. So far, however, this does not seem to be the case.

Thursday 26 asylum seekers arrived at the crossing points in Southeast Finland.

18 asylum seekers arrived at the Vartius border crossing in Kainuu on Thursday. Tirkkonen of the Kainuu border guard said on Thursday that not a single asylum seeker had arrived at the Kainuu border guard’s second border crossing in Kuusamo on Thursday.

During this year, a total of 408 asylum seekers have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland and Kainuu. Before Thursday, not a single asylum seeker had come to the Kainuu crossing this year.

The border guards of North Karelia and Lapland were informed on Thursday afternoon that their border crossing points had been quiet for asylum seekers so far.

Government said on Thursday that he had decided that on the night between Friday and Saturday, Finland would close the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa and Imatra border crossing points in the Southeastern Finland border guard area and the Niirala border crossing point in the North Karelia border guard area for three months.

Applications for international protection are concentrated at the Vartius and Salla border crossings.

STT asked the interior minister on Thursday From Mari Rantase (ps) in the parliament, at which point such a limit is exceeded that the government must take new measures.

“It is clear that the government’s will is to put an end to this phenomenon. If it requires additional measures, they will be taken,” said Rantanen.

Rantanen did not want to comment on the content of possible additional measures yet. He said that the government is aware of the situation and is ready to make new decisions if the need arises.

Deputy head of the Border Guard Markku Hassisen according to the latest information, the phenomenon was apparently expanding north already during Thursday. According to him, there was a clear risk of escalation in the situation. The actions decided now aim to prevent “the situation from getting out of hand”.