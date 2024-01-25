Eastern border | 18 people from Russia crossed the land border into Finland

Southeastern Finland's border guard arrested 18 people on suspicion of a state border crime. They had entered the country over the land border and were seeking asylum.

Southeast Finland the border guard has arrested 18 people suspected of a state border crime.

They had entered the country from Russia across the land border from the north of Imatra and applied for asylum.

The group consisted of men, women and children. According to preliminary information, the persons are from the Middle East.

The incident was revealed during the surveillance by the border guard. The Border Guard of Southeast Finland continues to investigate the case.

In November, the Finnish government decided to close several border crossing points on the eastern border in response to Russia bringing asylum seekers to the Finnish border.

Since then, the closure of the eastern border has been extended.