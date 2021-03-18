The Easter campaign could generate 3,340 contracts in the Region of Murcia, 49 less than a year ago, when 3,389 were registered. Hiring this Easter it will be 1.4% lower in the Community than in the 2020 campaign, a decrease two tenths less pronounced than the national average (-1.6%). The Region of Murcia will generate 3.8% of all contracts to be signed for Easter in our country, according to the data provided by the Randstad job portal.

In the country as a whole, 88,420 contracts will be signed for the Easter campaign, a 56% less than in 2019, and even 1.6% lower than last year’s volume. The reason that the number of contracts is lower this year than in 2020, when Holy Week took place in a state of alarm, is that hiring started several weeks before, when expectations were not as negative as they are now.

The hiring forecasts reveal that the Community of Madrid (3%), Euskadi (2.7%) and Galicia (0.8%) will be the only autonomous regions that will see the number of hiring grow compared to last year. While already experiencing falls, although less pronounced than the national average (-1.6%), are Andalusia (-0.3%), Castilla-La Mancha (-0.6%), Balearic Islands (-1%) , The Canary Islands (-1.3%) and the Region of Murcia (-1.4%). It is noteworthy that the two archipelagos will not register excessively pronounced drops in hiring thanks to the expected arrival of tourists.

With decreases greater than the average are the Valencian Community (-1.8%), Navarra (-1.9%), Catalonia (-4.1%), Asturias (-4.7%) and Aragón (-5 ,two%). The largest drops in hiring, with falls of over 6%, will take place in Cantabria (-6.8%), La Rioja (-7.9%), Castilla y León (-8.9%) and Extremadura (- 9.2%).

In absolute terms, the report shows that Andalusia (18,950), Catalonia (11,920) and the Community of Madrid (10,480) are the regions where the most professionals will be hired, since they accumulate close to 47% of the total hiring of Holy Week .

Finally, the director of Randstad Research, Valentín Bote, assures that “the restrictions on mobility and the perimeter closures have ruined the little hope that Easter had as a generator of employment and therefore, dynamizer of economic activity. Expectations are generally worse than last year, but some regions will improve their numbers thanks, in large part, to the possibilities offered by the looser restrictions for the hospitality industry.

recommendations



According to the assessment of these data, the situation suffered by the country’s economy is logically reflected in the talent that employers will demand this Easter. The curfew and restrictions can change in a matter of days, causing companies to need professionals with little timeframe. Therefore, they are looking for profiles with high availability and rapid adaptation to the job, preferably with previous experience in the sector in which they carry out their activity.

In addition, it is common for companies to demand profiles with mastery of certain technological tools. Not only because many jobs require mastery of platforms or applications specific to their sector, but also because, in the current situation, remote work tools are very widespread. In short, the report recommends that professionals, regardless of their situation, do not lose sight of the skills and abilities most in demand in the labor market and continue training to improve their employability.