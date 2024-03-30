WWhen you ask children what Easter stands for, you usually hear the following: looking for eggs, the Easter bunny, visiting grandma and grandpa. And then there are answers like this: The festival represents the resurrection of Jesus. And that people should believe, trust and forgive themselves. Something that is often missing in these times.

Catherine Iskandar Editor in charge of the “Rhein-Main” section of the Sunday newspaper.

In this respect, the importance of Easter is underestimated. Like no other Christian festival, it has the potential to have an impact on what many people are concerned about these days. This also applies to the youngest members of society, because the attempt of many parents to keep their children away from the news about wars and crises in the world can only be partially successful. The war in Ukraine has long been omnipresent. Who understands this better than children whose school classes welcome new classmates who have fled to Germany? And it doesn't go unnoticed by them what's happening just two countries further east. In the weeks and months after Russia's attack, quite a few parents sought advice from teachers and educators with the same question: How should they answer their children when they ask whether a bomb could soon fall on their house?