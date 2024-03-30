Easter weather | The spring heat record may be broken again

It's warm in the south, but it's still freezing in Lapland.

Easter the weather will continue on Sunday mainly cloudy and sunny.

In the southern part of the country, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the temperature can rise up to 15 degrees inland if the sun gets to shine properly. In that case, this spring's and year's heat record would also be broken.

On Saturday, the highest temperature of the current year was measured in Åland in Jomala, when the meter readings reached 13.1 degrees. It doesn't freeze very far in mainland Finland either, where, for example, 12.6 degrees were measured in Helsinki-Vantaa.

Terrestrial in the central parts the temperature is around 5–10 degrees today. In Lapland, on the other hand, it is significantly colder. Temperatures also remain below zero degrees during the day.

The border running at about the height of Oulu sharply divides the country in two, the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta said to STT. North of the border, the air mass is cold and the temperatures stay below freezing.

On the south side, the air masses are warm and the temperatures can get exceptionally warm in some places for the time of year.

Areas of rain are predicted to arrive in Finland late in the evening or at the latest on the night before Monday, which may also be accompanied by lightning.