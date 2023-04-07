Easter weather | “For the bravest, the terrace weather might already be quite good,” says the meteorologist

Easter weather is warm. On Thursday, it was 12 degrees warm in Kokemäki, but on Easter we may measure even higher temperatures.

At Easter the best outdoor weather is in store for different parts of Finland. The sun is shining and the weather is spring-like warm across the country.

On Thursday, the highest spring-winter temperatures were measured in Finland. In western Finland, the gauges reached 11 degrees in many places. Even at the height of Oulu, it was already 10 degrees warm.

The highest temperature of the year so far was measured at Kokemäki in Satakunta, where it was 12 degrees.

The high readings may break again at Easter time, as more spring heat is expected across the country.

“Yes warm days are known here now. At Easter, we’ll probably get over those degrees too. The highest readings are in the 10-15 degree range,” says the meteorologist on duty Nina Karusto From the Institute of Meteorology.

Temperatures of 10–15 degrees can be reached in southern and western Finland. In the north, the temperature rises to ten degrees or a little below.

The outdoor weather for Easter is the best, because the sun is shining widely and there is no risk of rain in the forecast before Monday. Even then, the possible rains are low.

The sunshine may already attract the most enthusiastic people to the terraces.

“Yes, the days are already starting to get really warm. I might need it myself [terassille] at least its 15 degrees and no wind. So wild cats like this will have to wait, but for the bravest, it might already be quite good [terassikelit]”, says Karusto.

Officially spring begins with thermal spring, i.e. at the point when the daily average temperature rises permanently between zero and 10 degrees. The start of the thermal spring is only determined after the fact.

Does the term spring start now at Easter?

“Average temperatures are rising significantly, so it is possible that this will start somewhere in the country. But I wouldn’t sign it yet,” says Karusto.

Easter is largely sunny, but the days can also be cloudy in places. At this time of the year, Cloudiness affects the temperature a lot: Cloud cover cools the temperature and reduces the feeling of warmth.

According to Karusto, it is difficult to predict cloudy places, but the clouds move more in the direction of Southern and Western Finland. For example, on Saturday there will be clouds in Ostrobothnia, on Sunday in southwestern Finland and central and northern Lapland.

Night frosts continue on Easter, but the worst frosts ease up to northernmost Finland.

Nights in southern and western Finland are affected by cloudiness. In the south and west, there can be night frost, but if the clouds hit the sky at night, the temperature will not necessarily drop to freezing.

The Finnish Environment Agency last measured the ice thickness of inland waters at the end of March. At that time, for example, there was about 50 centimeters of ice at Itkonniemi in Kallaves in Kuopio, and more than 30 centimeters in Naistenlahti in Näsijärvi in ​​Tampere.

Warm the weather can change the ice situation quickly. However, the thickness of the ice can vary greatly.

“We’ve already had these warm days here, so it’s definitely cooled down from that. Must have local knowledge. There can be great variation in what kind of ice it is,” Karusto reminds.

For example, at Kallavedel in Kuopio, the ice slopes are still in good condition and there are many skiers on the slopes. However, the ice age is coming to an end. The city ran the ice rinks for the last time on Thursday, Savon Sanomat tells. After this, for safety reasons, snowmobiling is no longer allowed on the ice.