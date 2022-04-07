Home page world

At Easter 2022, many are gripped by wanderlust. Despite Corona, traveling in Europe is more relaxed this spring. What applies in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, France, Greece and Turkey?

Munich – Popular travel destinations are already preparing for the Easter vacationers. Mallorca expects almost 7000 take-offs and landings over the Easter holidays. More than 700 flights are already expected on Saturday (April 9) at the airport Son Sant Joan in Palma de Mallorca. The Corona* numbers on the Balearic Island and throughout Spain have fallen significantly in recent weeks. Many corona measures have been abolished at the moment. There are only a few restrictions on site.

Easter vacation 2022 – This is the Corona situation in the popular travel destinations

As in many other holiday countries, Corona rules still apply when entering the country. Here is an overview of the current Corona regulations (as of April 6, 2022) for a trip to Spain, Italy, Portugal, Austria, France, Greece and Turkey:

Spain – Vacationers must observe these entry and corona rules

entry restrictions : Holidaymakers must register on the “Spain Travel Health Portal” website before travelling. All travelers over the age of 12 must have proof of vaccination, testing or recovery. A PCR test must not be older than 48 hours, an antigen test must not be older than 24 hours. No 3G proof is required for children under the age of 12.

: Holidaymakers must register on the “Spain Travel Health Portal” website before travelling. All travelers over the age of 12 must have proof of vaccination, testing or recovery. A PCR test must not be older than 48 hours, an antigen test must not be older than 24 hours. No 3G proof is required for children under the age of 12. everyday restrictions : In the country itself, there are hardly any restrictions other than the obligation to wear masks in public interiors and on buses, trains and planes. Anyone who tests positive during their vacation no longer has to be isolated at home. This applies to anyone under the age of 60 who does not develop severe symptoms.

: In the country itself, there are hardly any restrictions other than the obligation to wear masks in public interiors and on buses, trains and planes. Anyone who tests positive during their vacation no longer has to be isolated at home. This applies to anyone under the age of 60 who does not develop severe symptoms. incidence: About 180 cases per 100,000 population. Spain has only recorded corona cases in people over 60 since the end of March. There is no longer an incidence that refers to the entire population.

Italy – This is what travelers need to know

entry restrictions : Online registration is required prior to entry. In addition, proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test (PCR test not older than 72 hours, rapid antigen test not older than 48 hours) is required. Without proof, a quarantine of five days is planned. Children under the age of six do not need to show proof.

: Online registration is required prior to entry. In addition, proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test (PCR test not older than 72 hours, rapid antigen test not older than 48 hours) is required. Without proof, a quarantine of five days is planned. Children under the age of six do not need to show proof. A booster vaccination is valid in Italy without a time limit. Proof of vaccination or recovery is only valid for six months in Italy.

everyday restrictions : The Corona rules were relaxed on April 1, 2022: 3G proof is no longer required in hotels and shops. Also in the outdoor area of ​​restaurants or bars. The 3G rule applies to tourists in indoor gastronomic areas. The 2G rule continues to apply in leisure facilities such as cinemas, theaters or discotheques. FFP2 masks are mandatory on public transport. Otherwise a surgical mask is sufficient indoors.

: The Corona rules were relaxed on April 1, 2022: 3G proof is no longer required in hotels and shops. Also in the outdoor area of ​​restaurants or bars. The 3G rule applies to tourists in indoor gastronomic areas. The 2G rule continues to apply in leisure facilities such as cinemas, theaters or discotheques. FFP2 masks are mandatory on public transport. Otherwise a surgical mask is sufficient indoors. incidence: 836 (official as of March 31, figures are only published once a week)

Portugal

entry restrictions : Travel registration for everyone over the age of twelve is made via the “Passenger Locator Form – Flight Information” portal.

: Travel registration for everyone over the age of twelve is made via the “Passenger Locator Form – Flight Information” portal. everyday restrictions : Here too, masks are only compulsory in public interiors and on public transport. For Madeira and the Azores there are still some special regulations, such as a health questionnaire and in some cases the 3G rule.

: Here too, masks are only compulsory in public interiors and on public transport. For Madeira and the Azores there are still some special regulations, such as a health questionnaire and in some cases the 3G rule. incidence: The country has a particularly high vaccination rate of 93 percent. The incidence is around 700.

Austria

entry restrictions : The 3G rule still applies to entry, so everyone must be vaccinated, recovered or tested. Exceptions apply to children up to the age of 12.

: The 3G rule still applies to entry, so everyone must be vaccinated, recovered or tested. Exceptions apply to children up to the age of 12. everyday restrictions : In the country there is an FFP2 mask requirement in all indoor areas. In Vienna, the 2G rule is also still in force – for access to restaurants and indoor sports facilities.

: In the country there is an FFP2 mask requirement in all indoor areas. In Vienna, the 2G rule is also still in force – for access to restaurants and indoor sports facilities. incidence: The rate of infection has decreased significantly in recent times. The seven-day incidence per 100,000 population has fallen to around 1,800.

France

entry restrictions : There are no requirements for those who have been vaccinated, only a valid vaccination certificate must be presented. Those who are not vaccinated must present a negative PCR test, a rapid test or proof of recovery.

: There are no requirements for those who have been vaccinated, only a valid vaccination certificate must be presented. Those who are not vaccinated must present a negative PCR test, a rapid test or proof of recovery. everyday restrictions : Masks are compulsory on public transport.

: Masks are compulsory on public transport. incidence: 1460 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

Greece

entry restrictions : There is no longer an obligation to register online. People who have a Covid vaccination certificate recognized in the EU can enter Greece. Entry is also possible with a negative PCR test up to 72 hours old or with a rapid test that has been negative within 24 hours before arrival.

: There is no longer an obligation to register online. People who have a Covid vaccination certificate recognized in the EU can enter Greece. Entry is also possible with a negative PCR test up to 72 hours old or with a rapid test that has been negative within 24 hours before arrival. everyday restrictions : The mask requirement still applies to all closed rooms such as taverns, bars, cinemas or museums as well as to all public transport.

: The mask requirement still applies to all closed rooms such as taverns, bars, cinemas or museums as well as to all public transport. incidence: Around 1400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Turkey

entry restrictions : Travelers to Turkey have three options: they must be vaccinated at least twice, present a certificate of convalescence not older than six months, or present a negative test result. Children under the age of twelve are exempt from the rule.

: Travelers to Turkey have three options: they must be vaccinated at least twice, present a certificate of convalescence not older than six months, or present a negative test result. Children under the age of twelve are exempt from the rule. everyday restrictions : Masks are compulsory on public transport and in closed spaces such as supermarkets and museums. There are no longer any requirements for restaurant visits.

: Masks are compulsory on public transport and in closed spaces such as supermarkets and museums. There are no longer any requirements for restaurant visits. incidence: In Istanbul it was around 240 per 100,000 inhabitants, in the tourist stronghold Antalya around 90.

