Munich – On Monday, the corona lockdown rules were slightly relaxed in many countries and regions in Germany. Bookstores, flower shops and garden centers are thus allowed to reopen. In addition, up to five people from two households can meet again. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states agreed on this last week.

The country heads are less in agreement with regard to this year’s Easter and the associated Easter holiday. The discussions about whether hotels and holiday flats can be opened and guests can be received at Easter continue. With regard to the corona pandemic and the number of infections, which have been rising again for some time, most of the prime ministers are cautious. Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther at least holds out the prospect of opening hotels.

Easter holiday in 2021 despite the corona virus: Günther is considering hotel openings in Schleswig-Holstein

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Günther considers a cautious end to the corona lockdown to be justifiable. The politician is also confident when it comes to travel. “If the situation does not change dramatically, I assume that we will open hotels in Schleswig-Holstein over Easter,” he told the “Rheinische Post”. For a long time, Schleswig-Holstein has recorded relatively low values ​​for the seven-day incidence in some regions compared to other federal states.

The tour operator TUI is also hoping for the revival of tourism and considers the Easter holiday in Mallorca to be quite possible. “The hotel industry has prepared intensively to offer safe and responsible holidays,” said TUI Germany boss Marek Andryszak before the start of the online edition of the ITB travel fair. Therefore one wants to enable the customers “Easter vacation on Mallorca.”

Easter holiday despite the corona pandemic: “The hotel industry is prepared”

Despite the optimism on the part of TUI AG, the Foreign Office is still warning against unnecessary tourist trips to Spain, including the Canary Islands. Although the number of infections has been falling in Spain for some time, the country is still classified as a risk area. However, entry is generally possible. The answer to the question of whether or not people will travel at Easter despite the corona pandemic and the spreading virus mutations ultimately lies with the people themselves.

