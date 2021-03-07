As for the topic of holidays in 2021, politicians repeatedly talk about rapid tests and the corona vaccination – but also about mutations and manufacturers.

After the new 5-step easing plan, politicians are expressing themselves on the subject of corona and travel.

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) is targeting the time from Whitsun.

Lower Saxony MP Stephan Weil (SPD) finds that the next Corona summit will take place “very late”.

Berlin – Easter vacation despite Corona? Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD *) apparently at least does not write off this possibility – but currently considers statements to be premature. “I can’t give you a reliable answer to that yet,” he said Rheinische Post from Saturday. So no clear promise as to whether traveling will then be possible again.

In this context, Weil also hinted at criticism of the date (March 22nd) of the next federal-state consultations with Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU). “From my point of view, this is very late because people have to make plans beforehand,” said Weil. He added that he was counting on the fact that by then “significantly more” would be known about what new test concepts could also make possible – they could “possibly” provide a basis for opening holiday apartments and perhaps even partially hotels.

Corona in Germany: Stephan Weil (SPD) relies on caution with people

At the same time, Weil did not rule out a new lockdown at Easter. “If everyone now exhausts the new possibilities excessively, the number of infections will rise and restrictions will be necessary,” he said. But most citizens are not naive and cautious for good reasons. “We bet on that.”

Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU *), however, has little hope this Saturday: “I am very skeptical about traveling at Easter,” he told the newspapers Funke media group.

Travel in summer 2021 despite Corona: Head of the Chancellery hopes for Pentecost

Even for the summer vacation it is “a little bold to speculate about it” – but Braun emphasized: “I’m pretty sure that in the summer – like last year – we can move around fairly normally outside.” The subject of travel is travel more complicated because the virus spreads through people’s mobility. “But I assume that from Whitsun we will be able to talk much more relaxed about travel and leisure,” said the head of the Chancellery.

He added: “I am counting on the fact that by March 22nd we will know a lot more about what we can also make possible with new test concepts. Such concepts can then possibly also provide a basis for opening holiday apartments and perhaps even partially hotels. “

Head of the Chancellery for more freedom for people vaccinated against corona – “But we need more studies”

Again the corona vaccination * was the topic. “If we have given everyone in Germany a vaccination offer, then we can return to normal in all areas,” emphasized Braun. In order for this to happen by the summer, two prerequisites must be met: “The vaccine manufacturers keep their delivery promises and there is no mutant that calls into question the whole success of the vaccination.”

As an intermediate stage to normality, he could imagine that “those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and who are currently being tested” can use their freedom rights earlier, added Braun. The prerequisite is that they do not endanger anyone. “There are signs of that. But we need more studies, ”he said.

According to von Braun, vaccine deliveries will “increase significantly from May”. At the end of June and beginning of July you will have to inoculate ten times as much per day. All general practitioners, company doctors and vaccination centers would work at full capacity. “Then we will be through quickly with the entire population who are ready to be vaccinated.”

Braun on Corona rapid test procurement: “That is the task of the countries themselves”

When it comes to corona tests *, Braun made the countries responsible. “It was never agreed that the federal government would order rapid tests for the federal states. That is the task of the countries themselves, ”he said. “The federal government pays, but it doesn’t create the infrastructure – and it doesn’t buy the tests either. You can buy them on the market now. ”

The test centers would also have to be built on site. The head of the Chancellery appealed to the population to take advantage of the test options “very intensively”. (dpa / AFP / frs) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA