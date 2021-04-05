Easter Uusimaa police from Easter: “Relatively well” and “feeling calm” – in traffic too many in a hurry

In Eastern Uusimaa, the police took the card out of 26.

“Quite peaceful. A typical-feeling weekend, ”the general manager describes the Easter Easter Timo Viipuri Helsinki police.

“Relatively well” in Eastern Uusimaa and “feeling calmly” in Western Uusimaa, characterizes the flow of Easter from the police departments of Eastern Uusimaa and Western Uusimaa.

Of course, Easter in Western Uusimaa included, among other things, fights, dozens of troublemakers both outdoors and indoors, injuries and drunk driving.

Eastern Uusimaa however, drivers on the highways have been far too busy. General Manager Kimmo Klemetti Eastern Uusimaa police said on Monday morning that, according to current information, at least 26 drivers had their licenses taken away during the Easter weekend. There will probably be more cases known.

Klemetti mentions, for example, the case where a driver roasted at a speed of 143 kilometers per hour in an area with a speed limit of 70 kilometers per hour.

There was a chase in the direction of eastern Helsinki on Sunday night, which was resolved by the police by stopping the fugitive on a barbed wire.

According to Klemet, there were other pursuits. Everything was caught even as someone tried to escape by running into the woods.

Hard overspeeds tell the result of spring, Klemetti says. Already in the week before Easter, there were a considerable number of cases in which the driving license was withdrawn due to severe speeding.

During Easter, the police of Eastern Uusimaa also caught a bicycle thief trading his purchases on the Internet.