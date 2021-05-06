Easter Uusimaa police from Easter: Calm but the partygoers violated the corona restrictions – many are too busy in traffic

In Eastern Uusimaa, the police took the card out of 26.

“Quite peaceful. A typical-feeling weekend, ”the general manager describes the Easter Easter Timo Viipuri About the Helsinki police.

“Relatively well,” the general manager described the course of Easter Kimmo Klemetti From the Eastern Uusimaa police. The West Uusimaa police, for their part, said in a press release that Easter was calm and there were fewer tasks than on a regular weekend.

However, the police had to stop a party in Karkkila that violated the restrictions of the Korona period. According to police, it was not a private occasion, but a catering business.

In Espoo, the police received a notice of a party space for rent, which caused a disturbing noise to the environment. The police viewed the situation as a possible violation of the restrictions, but as the opportunity was coming to an end when the police arrived on the scene, the police eventually carried out mainly law enforcement under the Police Act.

On Saturday night in Espoo’s Sello, the man started whining with a knife at a customer in a grocery store without a mask. However, the customer was not injured in the situation. The guards detained the man until the police arrived.

Eastern Uusimaa however, drivers on the highways have been far too busy. General Manager Klemetti said on Monday morning that, according to current information, the driver’s license was withdrawn from at least 26 drivers during the Easter weekend. There will probably be more cases known.

Klemetti mentions, for example, the case where a driver roasted at a speed of 143 kilometers per hour in an area with a speed limit of 70 kilometers per hour.

There was a chase in the direction of eastern Helsinki on Sunday night, which was resolved by the police by stopping the fugitive on a barbed wire.

According to Klemet, there were other pursuits. Everything was caught even as someone tried to escape by running into the woods.

Hard overspeeds tell the result of spring, Klemetti says. Already in the week before Easter, there were a considerable number of cases in which the driving license was withdrawn due to severe speeding.

During Easter, the police of Eastern Uusimaa also caught a bicycle thief trading his purchases on the Internet.

Correction 6.5. at 2:26 p.m. The police did not stop the Espoo party because it violated the corona restrictions, as originally reported in the news. As the opportunity was coming to an end when the police arrived on the scene, the police eventually carried out mainly law enforcement under the Police Act. The Karkkila event was also not a private party, as was originally said in the story, but according to the police, it was about the catering business.